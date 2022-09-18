Read full article on original website
Astros sweep struggling Rays behind Tucker, McCullers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched seven effective innngs and the AL West champion Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Wednesday night. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve was hit on the left elbow by Corey Kluber’s pitch in the fifth and left one inning later with elbow discomfort. He was replaced by Mauricio Dubón. Both Tucker and McCullers went to high school in nearby Tampa, Florida. The announced attendance for the series was 28,675, including 9,293 on Wednesday. The Rays have the major’s third lowest attendance this season overall despite entering the day in position to be the AL’s second wild card.
Reds snap Boston's win streak in Cincinnati with 5-1 victory
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their eight-game home losing streak against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night. India drove in Stuart Fairchild twice, including the tiebreaking run in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth. India stole second before Farmer delivered a two-run infield single in the Reds’ first home win over Boston since June 13, 2008. Solano provided an insurance run with a lined shot to deep right-center field in the eighth. Chase Anderson (2-3) gave up three hits and one run with no walks and four strikeouts while earning his second straight win in his fifth start of the season. Anderson, who’s with his third organization this season, also hit a batter.
