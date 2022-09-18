CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India and Kyle Farmer each drove in two runs, Donovan Solano added a solo homer and the Cincinnati Reds snapped their eight-game home losing streak against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night. India drove in Stuart Fairchild twice, including the tiebreaking run in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth. India stole second before Farmer delivered a two-run infield single in the Reds’ first home win over Boston since June 13, 2008. Solano provided an insurance run with a lined shot to deep right-center field in the eighth. Chase Anderson (2-3) gave up three hits and one run with no walks and four strikeouts while earning his second straight win in his fifth start of the season. Anderson, who’s with his third organization this season, also hit a batter.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO