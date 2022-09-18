ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited

The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
