WATCH: Texans LB Christian Kirksey intercepts Broncos QB Russell Wilson

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith told John Harris of the Texans Radio Network that he wanted to steal a possession in the third quarter.

Smith was able to get what he wanted when linebacker Christian Kirksey intercepted Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson with 13:47 to go in the third quarter from Empower Field at Mile High.

Kirksey didn’t intercept Wilson as much as he did steal the possession from receiver Courtland Sutton. As Sutton was going to the ground, Kirksey wrested control of the ball and came down with it. Kirksey was down by contact.

The Texans were able to get points off the turnover as kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn hit a 24-yard field goal.>

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

