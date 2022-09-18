Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Here's What a Successful Community Event Looks Like [Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pentatonix coming to Hershey for holiday show
Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’
Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
Best new homes built in the Harrisburg region in 2022 : Cool Spaces
This week we feature three homes that are among the almost two dozen in the 2022 PA Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg. These three properties offer a sampling of what is in store for Parade of Homes visitors.
Marching Band Showcase: Mechanicsburg’s ‘Maroon Machine’ is known as one of best competing groups
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands, and this week features the Mechanicsburg Area High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. From the Mechanicsburg Area High School Director of Bands Ben Goldsborough:
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Cumberland County with modern take on a classic cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing a dessert stop to the Harrisburg region. By spring, franchise owner Karyn Reber-Hummer will open one of the shops at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Lower Allen Township near Trader Joe’s. The former Agora Cyber Charter School administrator said she became hooked on Nothing Bundt Cakes when she visited one of the stores in Philadelphia.
Yak N Yeti $25 Gift Card
Yak N Yeti is located at 49 W High St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Shipping is $4 per order. If you want to pick them up, they must be picked up at Harrisburg Magazine, 4309 Linglestown Rd, #115, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Please call to confirm before picking up. Our phone number is (717) 233-0109.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Ephrata Cloister apple dumpling sale returning
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Cloister’s annual apple dumpling sale is returning next month. The pastry-wrapped apples covered in sweet cinnamon syrup are sold every year to help raise funds for the Back to the Cloister Fund, which allows the Cloister to purchase original items made at the Cloister.
Lititz Annual Craft Beer Fest returns for 8th year
LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is returning for its 8th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25 at TAIT, 401 West Lincoln Ave in Lititz Borough, Pennsylvania. The event will run from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on both days. Live...
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
My 17 Favorite Experiences At Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival
Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival is a yearly event held during the first two weekends in October. There are so many fun things to do and see at this festival, from the delicious food to the amazing crafts and vendors. Last year, a relative invited me to attend the...
Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
Dauphin County township residents to pay almost $600 a year for trash | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast
Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
Hershey Company to spend $90M on expansion at North American plant
The Hershey Company is spending $90 million to expand its plant in Mexico. The Derry Township company will open two new production lines at its plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The expansion of the plant will increase capacity by 25%. “We’re happy to share that as Hershey continues to grow...
New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
Top Stories for September 20, 2022
>Woman Allegedly Drunk With Her Daughter In The Car During Crash. (Cumberland County, PA) -- A woman is charged with DUI and child endangering after crashing her car with her child inside. According to reports, the accident happened at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Upper Allen Police responded to the scene and arrested 28-year-old MaryEllen Frank who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Her four-year-old child was in the car but was uninjured in the crash.
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall
There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
