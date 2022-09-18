ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

How dark is Hersheypark's new Halloween attraction? 'Super entertaining, super scary'

Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
harrisburgmagazine.com

Yak N Yeti $25 Gift Card

Yak N Yeti is located at 49 W High St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Shipping is $4 per order. If you want to pick them up, they must be picked up at Harrisburg Magazine, 4309 Linglestown Rd, #115, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Please call to confirm before picking up. Our phone number is (717) 233-0109.
abc27.com

Ephrata Cloister apple dumpling sale returning

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Ephrata Cloister’s annual apple dumpling sale is returning next month. The pastry-wrapped apples covered in sweet cinnamon syrup are sold every year to help raise funds for the Back to the Cloister Fund, which allows the Cloister to purchase original items made at the Cloister.
abc27.com

Lititz Annual Craft Beer Fest returns for 8th year

LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is returning for its 8th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25 at TAIT, 401 West Lincoln Ave in Lititz Borough, Pennsylvania. The event will run from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on both days. Live...
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
abc27.com

Harrisburg Backyard Comedy Show to take place this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a Midstate man wants to make you laugh!. It all started from his backyard, but it’s really grown over the past few months. Thomas Johnson started his comedy show from his backyard and will be having his comedy show this weekend.
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
PennLive.com

Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast

Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
abc27.com

New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
iheart.com

Top Stories for September 20, 2022

>Woman Allegedly Drunk With Her Daughter In The Car During Crash. (Cumberland County, PA) -- A woman is charged with DUI and child endangering after crashing her car with her child inside. According to reports, the accident happened at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Upper Allen Police responded to the scene and arrested 28-year-old MaryEllen Frank who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Her four-year-old child was in the car but was uninjured in the crash.
Travel Maven

Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall

There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
COLUMBIA, PA

