chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25
Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
fox5dc.com
Maryland No. 2, Virginia No. 11 in new list of happiest states in US
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland and Virginia residents should feel pretty good about where they live!. According to WalletHub, Maryland ranks second and Virginia ranks eleventh in their annual 'Happiest States in America' list. The study looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics - including depression rate, share of...
DNR Cracks Down on Coyotes Brought into Bay Region
Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) report two men were recently cited for keeping coyotes in captivity in two separate incidents. In the first case, 34-year-old Bradley Shelley from Baltimore County had a coyote in his possession that he received from a Pennsylvania man. It was turned over to Baltimore County Animal Control. The Pennsylvania Game Commission informed NRP i early July that Steven Keill II, also 34, brought the coyote across state lines where Shelley took possession of it. Shelley, who lives in Parkton, Md., was issued a citation for possessing or transporting a rabies vector species, and two warnings for importing a rabies vector species and failing to obtain a captive wildlife permit. He faces up to $1,500 in fines.
Bay Journal
Eastern Shore marshes now free of giant rodent, MD officials say
State and federal wildlife officials are declaring a rare victory over an invasive pest in Maryland. After more than 20 years of effort, they announced Sept. 16 that the state is officially free of nutrias, a species of giant rodents that once numbered in the thousands on the Eastern Shore.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
traveltasteandtour.com
Martinsburg Berkeley, WV
From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
NBC Washington
‘It's a Mess': Mudslide Next Door Threatens DC Resident's Home
A frustrated homeowner says her dream home in Washington D.C. has turned into a nightmare. Vicki Moore says her home on Franklin Street Northeast is slowly sinking, and the city isn’t doing anything to stop it. Since the church next door put a construction project on pause last year,...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Wednesday. The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The Daily South
Maryland's Smith Island Cake Has A Romantic History
If you've ever visited Maryland, odds are high you've stuck a fork into a slice of what's now known as Smith Island Cake. The officially designated state dessert consists of at least seven layers of yellow or white cake with cooked fudge icing spread in between, making for one rich, chocolatey slice that only serious sweet tooths may be able to finish.
townandtourist.com
Millions allocated for Internet access in Maryland
The state has received more than $85 million through the American Rescue Plan specifically to help connect more people to the Internet.
Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland
A statue honoring trailblazing abolitionist Harriet Tubman has risen in Maryland. The post Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland appeared first on NewsOne.
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian Mountains
The Appalachian Region of Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when trying to find amazing Italian food in America. But, don't be mistaken, there are actually some pretty great restaurants hiding here and one, in particular, that's known for its absolutely incredible Italian cuisine. This hidden gem restaurant is so good that it's worth the drive from any corner of the state. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC12
168th State Fair of Virginia returns Sept. 23- Oct. 2
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The 168th State Fair of Virginia is back for annual fun for all Virginians!. The fair is a 10-day event kicking off Friday, Sept. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 2, with live concerts, pig races, petting zoos, a big top circus and dozens of food vendors. There are also plenty of competitions with topics ranging from horticulture to culinary and creative arts.
Maryland Retired School Personnel Association offers mini-grants for classroom teachers
Classroom teachers can apply for one of six mini-grants offered by the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA). The mini-grants — awarding up to $300 per teacher — may be used on special projects or activities that are not funded through the school system, PTA, or PTSO. Last school year, Emily Leedy, a teacher at […]
wnav.com
Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
When will the leaves fall in Virginia?
Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage -- and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.
Comments / 1