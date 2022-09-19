Opening lines: Toledo slight favorite at San Diego State

Despite coming off a blowout loss to No. 3 Ohio State, the University of Toledo has been installed as a slight road favorite for Saturday’s game at San Diego State.

The Rockets (2-1) are a one-point favorite against the Aztecs (1-2) for the 3:30 p.m. game televised by FS1, according to odds posted by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Over/under lines were not posted for most college games as of late Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State (3-0) is a 17½-point favorite for its Big Ten opener at home against Wisconsin (2-1) after opening as a 15½-point favorite. The 7:30 p.m. game will be televised by ABC.

Bowling Green (1-2), fresh off its overtime victory over Marshall, is a 29-point underdog for its visit to Mississippi State (2-1). The noon kickoff will be shown on the SEC Network.

No. 4 Michigan (3-0) is a 17-point home favorite against Maryland (3-0) after opening as a 16½-point favorite. The noon game will be televised by Fox.

Notre Dame (1-2) is a 1½-point underdog at North Carolina (3-0) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

The Circa Sports Book in Las Vegas had the following lines and over/unders:

■ Toledo at San Diego State: Toledo plus-1, 46½

■ Bowling Green at Mississippi State: BGSU plus-32, 50½

■ Wisconsin at Ohio State: Ohio State minus-16, 51½

■ Maryland at Michigan: Michigan minus-20, 59½

■ Notre Dame at North Carolina: Pick-em, 55½