9 best cream blushers for a natural and long-lasting glow
Blusher is a classic make-up buy for adding a splash of cheek colour in an array of different shades. This colourful cosmetic go-to is a failsafe way of warming up your face and adding a healthy-looking glow, plus extra freshness – whether you’ve had a full night’s sleep or not.While it’s important to pick the shade which works best with your skin tone, formula is pretty crucial too. Compact powder blush picks will always be a popular choice, and they’re undoubtedly a timeless make-up buy. But, if your skin is prone to dryness, or you’re wary of choosing a product...
Missoma’s jewellery advent calendar is a treasure trove worth its weight in gold – and we got a first look
In the wise words of Mariah Carey: “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need”... for us, it’s the Missoma advent calendar, and thankfully it’s back for the fourth year. For the uninitiated, Missoma is one of the best destinations for jewellery. It specialises in affordable sterling silver or gold-plated pieces that have a higher quality than the price tags suggest, from statement pieces to minimalist daily wears. Since the brand’s inception in 2008, it’s amassed a star-studded following from the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to the Hadid sisters, and we...
Puppy's First Time Trying Sparkling Water Has Internet in Stitches: "Spicy"
The internet has been left in stitches after a video was uploaded showing a dog and a puppy trying sparkling water. In a viral video shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, two dogs can be seen tasting the bubbly water from a small container. Stephanie Wagner, from Saskatchewan,...
