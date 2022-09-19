ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

McDonald rebounds from difficult start to power Bowling Green to upset win

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038eCV_0i0nMWDp00

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green’s 34-31 overtime win over Marshall could’ve plausibly been over after the first quarter.

The Falcons could’ve folded, as they had in past seasons with younger, less experienced teams. The Thundering Herd had rushed for 71 yards, while Bowling Green picked up four. The imbalance in passing yardage was similar: 138 yards for Marshall and 17 for the Falcons. Nothing seemed to be going right offensively for Bowling Green, which picked up its initial first down of the afternoon in the final minute of the quarter.

This time, the result was different — an outcome that started and ended with senior quarterback Matt McDonald, whose three-touchdown second quarter changed the complexion of the contest and forced the Thundering Herd to afford him new respect through the air and on the ground.

“We knew the defense they played could stall at times,” McDonald said. “We just had to wait until the shot plays started hitting in the second quarter. We were staying the course, staying patient, and staying ready.”

After missing his first pass of the second quarter, McDonald found senior wide receiver CJ Lewis for a 14-yard gain on third-and-12. Junior backup Camden Orth came in for a play and lost three yards on a rush, but junior wide receiver Tyrone Broden reeled in a 28-yard throw on the next play to move the Falcons to the Marshall 31.

Four plays later, McDonald had senior wide receiver Odieu Hiliare in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown on fourth down. Bowling Green’s offense started to click — and more importantly after the Falcons’ first two games, their offensive line was holding up against a steady Thundering Herd pass rush.

“I’ve probably been not the funnest guy to be around our offensive line,” coach Scot Loeffler said. “I’ve been tough on them, and they’ve responded like no other. We gave them the game ball, and they deserve it.”

Marshall scored to go up 21-7, but McDonald completed all four of his passes on Bowling Green’s next drive, punctuated by a second touchdown to Hiliare from 27 yards out. Hiliare finished with 79 yards on four catches for two touchdowns.

“We just knew we had to fight back,” Hiliare said. “We just wanted the sideline keeping the energy up, making sure we know that the game is not over.”

McDonald’s final pass of the first half might’ve been his best — a 30-yard dime to senior wide receiver Cavan Croom on fourth-and-two that tied the game at 21. It concluded a 21-point quarter for the Falcons, their highest-scoring quarter since they scored 28 against Buffalo last season.

The quarterback’s final line: 27 completions in 45 attempts -— including 23 in his final 33 — to go with 282 yards and four touchdowns. McDonald added 38 rushing yards on eight carries to lead Bowling Green in that category, too.

“We were throwing it around the yard a bit, so they started dropping eight,” McDonald said. “I had a lot of running lanes. If they were getting underneath stuff, I knew I had the opportunity to take off against them.”

Fittingly, after replay review reversed the Falcons’ winning touchdown in overtime, it was McDonald who had the opportunity to throw the game’s final score to sophomore running back Ta’Ron Keith.

“It was just that kind of game. That stuff happens in football sometimes,” McDonald said of the final play. “I always trust [Keith], he's always gonna make the plays, he's like the safety blanket there. I knew he was gonna make it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
WILLARD, OH
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowling Green, OH
Football
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Mcdonald, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
actionnews5.com

Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northview High School closes early Wednesday due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northview High School closed early on Wednesday due to a water main break. According to Sylvania Schools, classes ended at approximately 11:15 a.m. Students who drove, walked, or biked to school were allowed to leave at 11:15 a.m. and parents were able to pick up their children beginning at 11:45 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scot Loeffler
10TV

2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Sports
WTOL 11

Man found dead in west Toledo home Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was found dead in a west Toledo home in the 3700 block of Kershaw Avenue Tuesday night. According to Toledo police, the death is being handled as a homicide investigation. This is the 45th homicide in Toledo in 2022. If you have information, you...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s a heartless crime that police say most people don’t hear about, but it does happen. That crime being thieves breaking into a home while a family is attending a funeral. It recently happened last week to a Toledo family. Police are looking for two...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Armed suspects steal $200K in north Toledo home robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are requesting assistance identifying four suspects who broke into a north Toledo residence on May 21, 2022. According to a police report, a residence on Quast Lane was burglarized by four individuals shortly after 2 a.m. The resident said he was sleeping in bed beside his girlfriend when the suspects awoke him and held him at gunpoint. They demanded he open his safe and threatened to kill him if he refused.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
wktn.com

Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down

The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy