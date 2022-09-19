McDonald rebounds from difficult start to power Bowling Green to upset win

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green’s 34-31 overtime win over Marshall could’ve plausibly been over after the first quarter.

The Falcons could’ve folded, as they had in past seasons with younger, less experienced teams. The Thundering Herd had rushed for 71 yards, while Bowling Green picked up four. The imbalance in passing yardage was similar: 138 yards for Marshall and 17 for the Falcons. Nothing seemed to be going right offensively for Bowling Green, which picked up its initial first down of the afternoon in the final minute of the quarter.

This time, the result was different — an outcome that started and ended with senior quarterback Matt McDonald, whose three-touchdown second quarter changed the complexion of the contest and forced the Thundering Herd to afford him new respect through the air and on the ground.

“We knew the defense they played could stall at times,” McDonald said. “We just had to wait until the shot plays started hitting in the second quarter. We were staying the course, staying patient, and staying ready.”

After missing his first pass of the second quarter, McDonald found senior wide receiver CJ Lewis for a 14-yard gain on third-and-12. Junior backup Camden Orth came in for a play and lost three yards on a rush, but junior wide receiver Tyrone Broden reeled in a 28-yard throw on the next play to move the Falcons to the Marshall 31.

Four plays later, McDonald had senior wide receiver Odieu Hiliare in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown on fourth down. Bowling Green’s offense started to click — and more importantly after the Falcons’ first two games, their offensive line was holding up against a steady Thundering Herd pass rush.

“I’ve probably been not the funnest guy to be around our offensive line,” coach Scot Loeffler said. “I’ve been tough on them, and they’ve responded like no other. We gave them the game ball, and they deserve it.”

Marshall scored to go up 21-7, but McDonald completed all four of his passes on Bowling Green’s next drive, punctuated by a second touchdown to Hiliare from 27 yards out. Hiliare finished with 79 yards on four catches for two touchdowns.

“We just knew we had to fight back,” Hiliare said. “We just wanted the sideline keeping the energy up, making sure we know that the game is not over.”

McDonald’s final pass of the first half might’ve been his best — a 30-yard dime to senior wide receiver Cavan Croom on fourth-and-two that tied the game at 21. It concluded a 21-point quarter for the Falcons, their highest-scoring quarter since they scored 28 against Buffalo last season.

The quarterback’s final line: 27 completions in 45 attempts -— including 23 in his final 33 — to go with 282 yards and four touchdowns. McDonald added 38 rushing yards on eight carries to lead Bowling Green in that category, too.

“We were throwing it around the yard a bit, so they started dropping eight,” McDonald said. “I had a lot of running lanes. If they were getting underneath stuff, I knew I had the opportunity to take off against them.”

Fittingly, after replay review reversed the Falcons’ winning touchdown in overtime, it was McDonald who had the opportunity to throw the game’s final score to sophomore running back Ta’Ron Keith.

“It was just that kind of game. That stuff happens in football sometimes,” McDonald said of the final play. “I always trust [Keith], he's always gonna make the plays, he's like the safety blanket there. I knew he was gonna make it.”