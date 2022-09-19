ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mud Hens complete six-game series sweep against Indianapolis Indians

 3 days ago

The Toledo Mud Hens put up five runs in the first inning en route to earning a 7-4 victory over the Indianapolis Indians to clinch a six-game series sweep on Sunday at Victory Field.

The Mud Hens (80-60) extended their winning streak to 10, and moved to five games back of first-place Nashville Sounds in the West Division.

Toledo faces a playoff elimination number of six with 10 games remaining, and begins a seven-game set against the second-place Columbus Clippers (80-59) at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in their final homestand of the season at Fifth Third Field.

The first five Toledo batters all crossed the plate on Sunday in the five-run first inning with help from the Indianapolis defense and pitching staff.

Zack Short and Ali Sanchez scored on a hit by pitch and walk, respectively, with the bases loaded, before Josh Lester scored when Jamie Westbrook’s grounder to Indianapolis shortstop Tucupita Marcano resulted in a fielder’s choice throwing error.

Daz Cameron tallied the fourth run as Corey Joyce drew a bases-loaded walk, and, with the lineup turned over, Short singled in Andre Lipcius (2-for-4) with two outs to cap the burst.

Toledo starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (3-3) earned the win in his second start with the team since being signed Sept. 9, after he was released by the Rochester Red Wings. Ponce de Leon’s last appearance for Rochester was a Sept. 4 start where he took the loss and allowed five runs in four innings in a 6-3 Mud Hens win.

On Sunday, Ponce de Leon went five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Nick Vincent recorded his fourth save of the season, with one runner reaching on a throwing error.

Offensively for the Hens, Dylan Rosa added an RBI sac fly in the fifth, and Short had an RBI single in the seventh to put Toledo up 7-2.

Hoy Park had two RBIs to lead the Indians, while Blake Sabol (double) and Carter Bins (triple, RBI) had multi-hit games.

The starting pitchers for Tuesday’s opener have not been named for either team.

