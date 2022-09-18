ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Questions with Restaurateur David Morton – Pursuitist

The name David Morton may sound familiar to you, and with good reason. David is the founder of Chicago-based DMK Restaurants and is the son of restaurateur Arnie Morton, of Morton’s Steakhouse, and David’s brother Michael Morton is the co-founder of Morton Group, which includes La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, as well as the N9NE nightclub group in Las Vegas. Half-brother Peter Morton founded the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
