Charlie Passey never considered himself a frat guy. He wasn’t interested in Greek life, nor did he think Greek life would be interested in him. So Passey was surprised when one day around the first week of classes, a man at an Alpha Tau Omega tent called out to him. Passey was trying to look extra unapproachable; he thought hunching over and hiding in the crowd would work. When the recruiter looked dead at him and waved him down — well, Passey just wasn’t expecting it.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO