Police Blotter
University of Montana Police survived its second Griz football game in a row, along with a rigorous week of training. The week all-in-all was fairly standard with a few hit-and-runs and bike thefts. Here are five incidents UMPD responded to from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16. Friday 9/9: Seat stealer.
Judge blocks public university laws, wildlife managers kill two grizzlies, Montana falls for phishing scam
FWP kills two grizzlies near Ovando after human conflicts. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife managers euthanized two grizzly bears last week that had at least 10 conflicts with humans in the upper Blackfoot Valley. The bears broke into multiple grain sheds and visited areas humans frequent even after FWP...
Through hardship and hope, Teigan Avery is here to stay
The Montana League of Women Voters invited six interviewees into the Missoula City Council chamber on Sept. 7, where they were tasked with delivering ten questions that could help decide who would become Missoula’s next mayor. The smoke was heavy and the city was still mourning the loss of...
The frat for non-frat guys: Alpha Tau Omega seeks chapter at UM
Charlie Passey never considered himself a frat guy. He wasn’t interested in Greek life, nor did he think Greek life would be interested in him. So Passey was surprised when one day around the first week of classes, a man at an Alpha Tau Omega tent called out to him. Passey was trying to look extra unapproachable; he thought hunching over and hiding in the crowd would work. When the recruiter looked dead at him and waved him down — well, Passey just wasn’t expecting it.
Stop posting on Yik Yak, start supporting each other
Last week, the University of Montana experienced a student’s death on campus. The news impacted many of us. Last week, Curry Health Center counselors worked around the clock to offer students resources. The University sent out a message offering support to students and addressing the situation. At the Kaimin, we had a long discussion about how to cover that event before publishing a story that dispensed the facts and listed resources for our peers.
Sociology students’ research on firefighter mental health brings awareness to the industry
Luke Santore started his first semester back at the University of Montana as a graduate student in the sociology program by working to add onto an ambitious study project on firefighter’s mental health — a pressing subject and fact of life for Santore. Santore worked as a seasonal...
Professors ponder the ‘After Life’ in UM film series
Inside the fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library, a crowd gathered to watch a movie and contemplate death. “We are just trying to stimulate conversations in the community around death, dying and grief through other means, through thinking about art, thinking about poetry,” said Ashby Kinch, the University’s Dean of Graduate School and Professor of English.
Griz hockey prepares for games after successful first year
The University of Montana club hockey team is back with more players for a second year after returning to the ice from a seven year hiatus in 2021. “Last year was spectacular. And you know, we’re happy to have them out here and we’ll play hard for them if they want to be here,” centerman Owen Lee said.
