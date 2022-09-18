ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla FSD Beta Expanding to 160,000 Owners

Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
Satellite Direct to Cellphone

Lynk Global secured regulatory approval Sept. 16 to operate its initial cellphone-compatible constellation globally, although the startup needs to deploy more satellites and get landing rights before it can start services. There are many companies working on satellite direct to cellphone communication. For years, the world has satellite phones. The...
