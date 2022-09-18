Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
VOTE BLUE WOMEN! Regain control of your reproductive freedoms and rights!
Helix
4d ago
Tim Ryan is a cardboard cut out. He has done nothing for America, nothing for the Democratic Party, nothing for Ohio, nothing for the 13th congressional district (before you pile on, I know this is a Senate race) and nothing for Youngstown. I am a Republican. I’m no Trumper, I’m no Vancer. Over the years I’ve voted for candidates from both major political parties. I just want someone to do something. Tim Ryan isn’t going to. History holds no evidence to the contrary. So let’s give JD a shot. Who cares what party he’s affiliated with? If he can’t get it done, Ohioans will find someone who can. Bet on it. Ohio is a winner.
