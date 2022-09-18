ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's almost time for the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. Created to promote Pueblo County's rich agriculture, the festival has become an opportunity to enjoy music, competitions, street vendors, and, of course, chiles. The Pueblo Chile Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23, and lasts through Sept. 25.
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pueblo Chile Festival expected to draw 150,000 visitors this weekend

The sweet, spicy aroma of roasting chile peppers will permeate the southern Colorado air this weekend during the 28th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival. Located downtown along Union Avenue, the lively celebration promotes the city's rich agriculture and passion for the prized chiles. Along with local fresh products for sale, there will be live entertainment, street vendors, cooking demonstrations, eating competitions, a chihuahua parade and a balloon fest. Between 150,000 and 160,000 are expected to attend Friday through Sunday.
PUEBLO, CO
Pueblo Mayor addresses 'homelessness' in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Jill

Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)

The McAllister House in Colorado Springs. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest

PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established "…to promote the purchasing of local […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn't provide any comment other than the school was on "lockdown" at that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Parkview Health adds new Cancer Center

PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Health System is adding a new center for cancer treatment opening Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center is a three-floor facility bringing cancer care into one facility. According to Parkview, the first floor will have Parkview's team of radiation and surgical oncologists. The second will be medical oncology and […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

New pickleball courts open in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo's new pickleball courts were revealed on Tuesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mineral Palace Park. Pickleball is among one of the fastest growing recreation sports in the country and uses plastic wiffle balls and paddles similar to ping pong or table tennis.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools

Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school.
COLORADO STATE

