List of events happening in Southern Colorado this weekend
There are a lot of events taking place across southern Colorado this weekend, here's a look at some of the events.
New features at Pueblo's downtown library
So far, more than 10,000,000 dollars has been spent on improvements at the downtown library in Pueblo.
28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23
Pueblo Chile Festival expected to draw 150,000 visitors this weekend
The Pueblo Riverwalk to see new safety and expansion projects
Safety, security cameras, and expansion projects are coming to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)
The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
Whataburger to open second Colorado Springs location next week
The Corpus Christi, Texas-based burger chain announced their new location at 6140 Dublin Blvd and will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
Parkview Health adds new Cancer Center
PUEBLO, Colo. — Parkview Health System is adding a new center for cancer treatment opening Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Parkview Comprehensive Cancer Center is a three-floor facility bringing cancer care into one facility. According to Parkview, the first floor will have Parkview’s team of radiation and surgical oncologists. The second will be medical oncology and […]
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
New pickleball courts open in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo’s new pickleball courts were revealed on Tuesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mineral Palace Park. Pickleball is among one of the fastest growing recreation sports in the country and uses plastic wiffle balls and paddles similar to ping pong or table tennis. The rules and play of the game are […]
Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25
COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
Multiple schools in Colorado receive unfounded threats, terrifying parents
It was a terrifying afternoon for students, teachers and parents in four Colorado school districts who were the victims of false active shooter reports. "PLEASE. PLEASE. PLEASE PRAY FOR MY GRANDSON," wrote Juanita Tacket, of Alamosa, on her Facebook page. Tacket's fear turned out to be for nothing. Unfounded reports...
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
Pueblo West business owner speaks out about businesses getting broken into more than once
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local business owner is sharing her frustration after one of her two businesses was broken into over the weekend. Georgia Enslow owns the Liberty Pack and Ship as well as the 345 Auction. Sunday morning, the Liberty Pack and Ship was broken into. According to...
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
