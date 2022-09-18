Read full article on original website
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — An Ottawa woman suffered what has been described as serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Williams County on Wednesday. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Danielle Nieto,28, was driving northbound on Williams County Road 6 when her 2002 Ford Explorer left the roadway and overturned.
wktn.com
