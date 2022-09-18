Read full article on original website
John Erickson
3d ago
Now, and here comes to hard part... the DA and Judge MUST mete out an appropriate sentence and not just a slap on the wrist or just be let out with no punishment at all like they do in Oregon and other liberal Hell holes!
Reply
2
Related
Police continue to investigate suspect for role in Sept. 15 killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas teen accused in a fatal shooting Sept. 15 made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Laquavion Bentley, 19 of Wichita, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal threat, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Daniel Cure
Teenager Daniel Cure was last seen on Sept. 10, 2022, in Wichita. The 17-year-old is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here or with NCMEC by clicking here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crime Stoppers asking for help in locating chupacabra-looking larcenist
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. “The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of […]
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
KWCH.com
Hays Police arrest suspect in man’s beating death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Police have arrested a suspect in the apparent beating death of a 54-year-old man on Monday night. Monte J. Wilson, also 54, was arrested for second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is being held in the Ellis County Jail. Police responded to the scene in...
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man charged in south side shooting incident
A Wichita man is facing charges related to a fatal shooting incident at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley is charged with criminal threat and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held on a bond of $500,000 and attorneys will talk about the case on October 6th.
Man charged for Kan. chase, crash that critically injured victim
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A man accused in connection with an October 2021 chase and crash in Wichita has been charged in the case. On Friday, Ricardo Trevizo, 48 of Colorado Springs, was charged with aggravated battery while DUI, or in the alternative, aggravated battery. He’s also charged with flee or attempt to elude with an alternative count of flee or attempt to elude, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. The 5th count is a misdemeanor, drive while license is suspended or canceled.
KAKE TV
Wichita boy hit by car is medically sedated 'so his brain can heal'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car in west Wichita on Tuesday say the fifth-grader is medically sedated so his brain can heal. At last update from Wichita police and Nathan Veith’s parents, he is critical but stable. His mother said Nathan suffered multiple facial and skull fractures in Tuesday morning’s accident, resulting in brain bleeding and swelling.
Police: Man approached children walking to and from school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Recently, investigators with the Wichita Police Department Missing and Exploited Child Unit were made aware of two incidents of a suspicious nature involving adults attempting to contact young people as they were walking to or from school, according to a media release from police. Just after 7a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
No injuries in central Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Out of nowhere, police saw a motorcycle and a dark SUV chasing each other, stopped, and started shooting. Police say that it happened just after 9 p.m. on Monday and that about half a dozen shots went off. It was by coincidence that they had officers in the area when the incident occurred.
classiccountry1070.com
Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting
A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
KWCH.com
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
Customs and Border Patrol warns of telephone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is warning about a telephone scam where someone is impersonating their agents. The calls have been reported across the country, including by a viewer of KSN who reached out and wanted to warn others. The agency has received numerous calls reporting the scam, which usually […]
KAKE TV
East Wichita home damaged in overnight fire
No one is hurt when an east Wichita home catches fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 3:40 a.m. in the 4900 block of East Murdock, near Oliver. Crews first arriving on scene to find a significant fire coming from the garage. Firefighters put the flames out quickly, but not before some spread to the attic.
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
kfdi.com
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 6