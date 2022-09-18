Read full article on original website
George Ward: Drag Race UK stars lead tributes to performer ‘sister’, known as Cherry Valentine
The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have led tributes to George Ward, known by his drag name Cherry Valentine, following his sudden death aged 28.In a statement shared on Friday (23 September), Ward’s family confirmed that the performer and Drag Race UK star had died on Sunday (18 September).“It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” they wrote.“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we...
