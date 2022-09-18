The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have led tributes to George Ward, known by his drag name Cherry Valentine, following his sudden death aged 28.In a statement shared on Friday (23 September), Ward’s family confirmed that the performer and Drag Race UK star had died on Sunday (18 September).“It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” they wrote.“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we...

