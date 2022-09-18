ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks Mike Jackson returns blocked field goal 85 yards for TD

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfT9v_0i0n5I6d00

The Seattle Seahawks must be having a letdown against San Francisco on Sunday.

Fresh from an emotional win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on MNF, Seattle’s offense has been flat against the 49ers.

Pete Carroll needed a big play and his special teams came up with one while trailing 20-0 in the third quarter.

Tariq Woolen broke through and blocked the Robbie Gould field-goal attempt.

Mike Jackson picked it up and ran 85 yards to get Seattle on the scoreboard.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Browns score touchdown on failed hook-and-ladder by Steelers as time expires

The Cleveland Browns emerged from their Week 3 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers with their second win of the season, and the game ended with an eventful hook-and-ladder play that ended in a touchdown as time expired. Pittsburgh got the ball on the four-yard line with less than 10 seconds remaining in the matchup and elected to try their chances at the rarest of comeback attempts.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Russell Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Oregon 4-star LB target Blake Nichelson announces commitment

It was a tough break for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, with 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson announcing his verbal commitment to the Florida State Seminoles rather than staying on the west coast and coming to Eugene. While the recruitment was believed to be close, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Nichelson didn’t choose the Ducks, since he did make a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit over the weekend to see the BYU game. Nevertheless, Nichelson, who is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker and No. 132 overall player in the 2023 class, will be heading to Tallahassee next year rather than coming to Eugene. Film Blake Nichelson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 CA LB Rivals 3 5.7 CA LB ESPN 3 79 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 CA LB 247 Composite 4 0.9117 CA LB  Vitals Hometown Manteca, California Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-3 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Offered by Oregon Ducks on March 29, 2022 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Took Unofficial Visit to Oregon on Septemeber 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks UCLA Bruins Florida State Seminoles Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his pre-practice injury report on Wednesday. After several players were banged up during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only one of the players injured during that game won’t practice at the start of the week. It also looks like the Chiefs could be trending toward another week of Matt Ammendola as their kicker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Denver Broncos On Mnf#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Finebaum says the win over Mississippi State 'adds gasoline on the fire'

It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy