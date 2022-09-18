Seahawks Mike Jackson returns blocked field goal 85 yards for TD

The Seattle Seahawks must be having a letdown against San Francisco on Sunday.

Fresh from an emotional win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on MNF, Seattle’s offense has been flat against the 49ers.

Pete Carroll needed a big play and his special teams came up with one while trailing 20-0 in the third quarter.

Tariq Woolen broke through and blocked the Robbie Gould field-goal attempt.

Mike Jackson picked it up and ran 85 yards to get Seattle on the scoreboard.