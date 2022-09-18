ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KSN News

Gun video on social media gets Wichita man prison time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV

GREENSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi, driven by 43-year-old Jason Hindman of Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 when he rear-ended an SUV driven by 31-year-old Mario Garza of Garden City, who had slowed down and moved left for law enforcement on a traffic stop. Both vehicles traveled into the south ditch.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman. Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers. Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close. Royals fire president of baseball operations...
HAYS, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting

A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Augusta man found dead in southeast Kansas

Officials in Montgomery County are investigating the death of an Augusta man. 22-year-old Jeremy Cox was reported missing on September 17th after setting out on a walking trail in Elk City. After a search, deputies found him near the trail path but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul...
AUGUSTA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas castle for sale: Endless possibilities

WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Fair announces 2022 attendance numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson. That beats the total of 281,981 in 2021. Fair officials said The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

One more round of showers, then brighter skies return

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The last round of rain that we will see for awhile will cross Kansas in the overnight hours and early Friday. Amounts are expected to be light, with totals coming in under .25″ for much of the state. It will be damp and rather cool...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Four home runs power Wind Surge to playoff win

WICHITA - The Wind Surge kicked off the 2022 divisional series with a dominant 17-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers. Four home runs and fourteen hits powered Wichita to the game one victory. The Wind Surge struck first in the bottom of the second inning as they scored five runs...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
