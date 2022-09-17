ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loreauville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Kickoff time announced for South Alabama’s Oct. 1 game at Louisiana

South Alabama’s 2022 Sun Belt Conference football opener Oct. 1 vs. Louisiana will kick off at 4 p.m. at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La., it was announced Monday. The Jaguars, who are 2-1 heading into Saturday’s non-conference game vs. Louisiana Tech, have never won in five trips to Lafayette. Louisiana, the three-time defending Sun Belt West Division champion, has won six straight overall vs. South Alabama.
LAFAYETTE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas

A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
PORT GIBSON, MS
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
PORT ALLEN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Loreauville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Dequincy, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m.  Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#American Football#Tigers
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van

Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances

Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
JENNINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy