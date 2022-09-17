Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kickoff time announced for South Alabama’s Oct. 1 game at Louisiana
South Alabama’s 2022 Sun Belt Conference football opener Oct. 1 vs. Louisiana will kick off at 4 p.m. at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La., it was announced Monday. The Jaguars, who are 2-1 heading into Saturday’s non-conference game vs. Louisiana Tech, have never won in five trips to Lafayette. Louisiana, the three-time defending Sun Belt West Division champion, has won six straight overall vs. South Alabama.
Ragin’ Cajun LB Details Racist Comments Directed at Him by Rice Player
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football lost a game on Saturday for the first time in over a year. Their nation long winning streak was snapped in a 33-21 loss to the Rice Owls, as UL's offense struggled to move the ball. In addition to the offensive issues the Cajuns were penalized...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson authorities arrest Louisiana man wanted in Texas
A Louisiana man is awaiting extradition for armed robbery after being apprehended by Port Gibson authorities. On Tuesday, Sept 20, at approximately 12:37 p.m., Officer Ivory Williams and Chief Russell Dorsey arrested Chad Carron of Lafayette, Louisiana in the 800 block of Magnolia Street for an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery from Fort Worth, Texas.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Restaurant Set to Open in Lafayette Today
Soul Haus Kitchen, which is a local plate lunch restaurant, is opening a new location in the former Jambalaya Shoppe.
AT&T Customers in North Lafayette, Carencro Area Just Got A Brand New 5G Cell Tower
If you live or work near the Carencro-North Lafayette area you may have noticed a boost in signal over the past few weeks. A notice from AT&T has a lot of customers in the area feeling happy about their service (or at least a little less aggravated). As someone who lives in that area, I can relate.
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van
Louisiana Man Killed After Bucket Truck Veers Off Roadway and Collides with a Van. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on September 17, 2022, that just after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 26, about a half mile south of LA Hwy 102 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Larry Andrew Doucett, 75, of Hathaway, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10
Louisiana Woman Killed in Early Morning Wrong-Way Head-On Crash on I-10 Vinton, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, soon after 12:45 a.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, roughly 3 miles east of the Toomey / Starks exit in Calcasieu Parish. Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, of Carlyss, Louisiana, died in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Eraste Landry, Bertrand
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a turning vehicle at the intersection of Eraste Landry and North Bertrand Drive. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist was driving west on Eraste Landry Road when a vehicle turned left in front of him at the road’s intersection with North Bertrand Drive. The motorcyclist and vehicle collided head-on, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
KLFY.com
Road closures: New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities. The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.
Local Elementary School Named National Blue Ribbon School
The U.S. Department of Education has named its 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools, with one school in Lafayette receiving its top honors for exemplary growth. Myrtle Place Elementary is one of seven Louisiana schools recognized as a Blue Ribbon School, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Education.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances
Four From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Other Controlled Substances. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Lucy Street in Jennings, Louisiana, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
A popular chain restaurant is planning to open more stores in Louisiana but this one is an interesting restaurant, its famous cuisine is Guatemalan. Now Louisiana is known for its food but we also embrace and love cuisine that is not native to our state, and Guatemalan food is one of those beloved cuisines.
2 arrested following death of a toddler in Louisiana
Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were arrested on September 17 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Ln. at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Comments / 0