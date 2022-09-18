ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers bring back former player to bolster defense after key injury

The loss of Akiem Hicks is going to hurt the Buccaneer defense over the next month. The good news for the Buccaneers is that a former player is coming back. The Buccaneers defense has been arguably the best unit in the NFL over the course of the first two games. Every element of the group has worked together to stifle opposing offenses, and defensive lineman and newcomer Akiem Hicks has played a huge role in filling the loss of Ndamukong Suh.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
numberfire.com

Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bucs Had 2 Notable Absences At Practice Wednesday

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for a contest against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, they may do so without a few key players. Wide receiver Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were not with the team during practice. For Jones, it was expected as he receives veteran's days off, but for Godwin, it could be a bad sign.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Bucs Had Important Return To Practice On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered many key injuries early in the season. At least one starter took a positive step toward returning. Left tackle Donovan Smith practiced on Thursday for the first time since hyperextending his right elbow in Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Smith had a "big brace" on his arm.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy