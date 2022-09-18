ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers add special teamer Rudy Ford to injury report ahead of SNF

By Zach Kruse
The Green Bay Packers added backup safety and special teamer Rudy Ford to the team’s injury report before Sunday night’s visit from the Chicago Bears. The issue is classified as a hamstring injury and Ford is now listed as questionable to play.

Ford wasn’t on the field on defense but did play seven special teams snaps for coordinator Rich Bisaccia in the regular season opener in Minnesota last Sunday.

Per Pro Football Focus, Ford played four snaps covering punts, two covering kickoffs and one on punt return against the Vikings. He missed one tackle covering a punt.

The Packers signed Ford after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars before the regular season opener.

Ford joins left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard and left guard Jon Runyan Jr. as the (now) five players listed as questionable. Inactives will arrive 90 minutes before kickoff (or around 6:00 p.m. CT).

