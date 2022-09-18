ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Robin Wall Kimmerer Presents Honorable Harvest Lecture

On Monday, author Robin Wall Kimmerer visited Gettysburg College to present a lecture entitled, “The Honorable Harvest: What does the Earth ask of us?” on her bestselling book Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants. Environmental Studies Professor Salma Monani began the event by...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Get to Know Regina!

Whether someone is a first-year student or a senior, everyone at Gettysburg College knows Regina Tyree. Since her first day on campus in 2012, she has put smiles on students’ faces in and out of Gettysburg College Dining Services. According to Tyree, her Gettysburg family is something extraordinary. She...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Eisenhower Institute Presents American Polarization Panel

On Saturday, the Eisenhower Institute, paired with Learning Life, hosted a dialogue in Washington D.C. geared toward helping students to understand division in American culture, as part of their Democracy Week. Titled “American Polarization: A Conversation,” the event hosted three speakers: Nealin Parker, Seth David Radwell, and Bill Schneider. The...
WASHINGTON, DC

