Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Kemp leads with bat, words: 'You've got to make the days count'
OAKLAND -- In a rebuilding year that has been mostly about development for the A’s, this week’s homestand presents an opportunity to take on a different role: spoiler. Entering a stretch of six games in six days against the Mariners and Mets, these young A’s know they can make life difficult for a pair of teams that are in the thick of a playoff race. On the strength of arguably its most impressive overall pitching performance of the season and Tony Kemp's key three-run homer, Oakland proved to be a headache for Seattle in a series-opening 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at the Coliseum.
MLB
Waino battling arm fatigue in rare rocky September
SAN DIEGO – With their offense already in the throes of an ugly drought that has seen them score just one run in the past 34 innings, the Cardinals didn’t exactly need any more bad news to emerge from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Padres. However, that’s...
MLB
This catcher got sneaky after throwing an eephus
There’s changing speeds on the mound, and then there’s what the Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs did on Tuesday night vs. the Blue Jays. Stubbs, a position player, was called upon in the ninth inning after Toronto had already punished Phillies pitching for 18 runs on 21 hits. His...
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Rangers sign eight-year veteran Plawecki
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers signed veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Major League deal on Wednesday. The signing fills a roster spot after utility man Nick Solak was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right foot fracture. Plawecki is an eight-year MLB veteran who has spent time with...
MLB
Rays can't find their footing against AL-best Astros
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Astros have clearly established themselves as the class of the American League throughout the season. They stand one win away from 100, which would match the Rays’ total as the AL’s best team last year. And Houston looked every bit like the team to...
MLB
Tampa boys light up Trop as Astros eye top seed
ST. PETERSBURG -- The celebration line of high-fives and fist bumps for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker in the visiting dugout was capped by a hug from pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who teamed up with his fellow Tampa native to send the Astros to their first sweep at Tropicana Field. •...
MLB
Who is the Nationals’ clubhouse leader?
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Nationals added more than a veteran bat when Luke Voit was acquired from the Padres on Aug. 2 -- they also gained a leader who was eager to step up in a clubhouse that had just become significantly younger at the Trade Deadline.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Brennan makes Major splash in Guardians debut
CLEVELAND -- Just when it seemed as though the Guardians couldn’t get any younger, they found a way to do so. The team announced that it recalled infielder Gabriel Arias and selected the contract of outfielder Will Brennan prior to Wednesday’s 8-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago. In order to make space on both the active and 40-man rosters, Cleveland optioned outfielder Richie Palacios to Triple-A Columbus and utility man Ernie Clement was designated for assignment.
MLB
Crew 'catalyst' Adames sparks much-needed win
MILWAUKEE -- There’s no doubt where Willy Adames’ priorities are these days. He tallied four hits on Tuesday night and was despondent because the Brewers lost. Only after he hit his 31st home run of the season in the sixth and then circled the bases on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-0 win over the Mets at American Family Field could Adames crack a postgame smile.
MLB
Tough decisions await Astros in playoffs
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What the Astros have done the past eight seasons has been nothing short of remarkable -- seven trips to the playoffs in eight seasons, five American League West titles in the past six years, a shot at their fourth 100-win season in their past five full seasons and five consecutive AL Championship Series appearances. Oh, they also won three pennants and the 2017 World Series.
MLB
Why Twins couldn't beat Guardians
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins entered their decisive five-game series in Cleveland over the weekend needing to play their best baseball to close a four-game deficit between themselves and the division leaders. They couldn’t do that, ultimately dropping the season series, 13-6, despite actually matching the Guardians in runs scored (89-89) across the 19 head-to-head matchups this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
After delayed start, Davidson sees work paying off
ARLINGTON -- In the 10 days between Tucker Davidson’s last start against the Astros and Wednesday’s against the Rangers, he took some time to focus on his mechanics. Lately, Davidson -- who was acquired by the Angels from the Braves at the Deadline -- has been starting on Sundays after Shohei Ohtani, but the club pushed his latest start back to improve his delivery and control.
MLB・
MLB
Meneses' go-ahead jack makes Braves pay
ATLANTA -- After waiting 11 years to get a Major League opportunity, Joey Meneses returned to where his journey began, but in a different uniform. Three days before his 19th birthday, the first baseman signed a Minor League deal with the Braves in May 2011. In September 2022, he made his first Major League appearance against the Braves and shined. The 30-year-old rookie was called up to the Nationals’ roster when Juan Soto and Josh Bell were traded to San Diego at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, and Meneses hasn't looked back.
MLB
Gausman's rebound soothes sting of extras defeat
PHILADELPHIA -- If Wednesday night was any indication, Kevin Gausman is postseason-ready -- and so is his devastating splitter. Oh, and so is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat, not that there was much doubt. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they'll need to work on putting the finishing touches on series before...
MLB
Contreras hits bump, but flashes strikeout stuff
NEW YORK -- It was a reunion of sorts between Pirates right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Contreras started the game against the organization with whom he began his career as a Minor Leaguer, but his time with New York ended when he was traded to Pittsburgh in January 2021 as part of a package for right-hander Jameson Taillon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Yanks' historic slams 1 inning (and 21 hours) apart
The name Aaron Judge and the word "history" have been used in the same sentence quite a bit lately, and for good reason -- Judge became the sixth player in AL/NL history to hit 60 home runs in one season with a solo shot in the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium, and with two more homers, he would set an all-time American League record. But Judge's teammates have been making some history of their own.
MLB・
MLB
Kelenic back, eager to do 'whatever I can' down the stretch
OAKLAND -- At this time last year, Jarred Kelenic was one of the catalysts orchestrating the Mariners’ September surge that saw them nearly reach the postseason. And after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Wednesday’s game against the A’s at the Coliseum, he’s hoping to replicate some of that late-season magic.
MLB
Sinking feeling: New strategy pays off for Kaprielian
OAKLAND -- James Kaprielian was well aware of the dubious record he possessed. Entering Wednesday night's start against the Mariners, Kaprielian was going on 34 consecutive starts in which he’d pitched six innings or fewer, by far the longest such streak in A’s history. Sensing that the opportunity to snap the frustrating stretch was within reach after retiring Ty France on a flyout to end the top of the sixth, Kaprielian cast a stern look over toward Oakland’s bullpen, where A.J. Puk had been warming up, and waved his right hand in a downward motion as if to call off the activity.
MLB
Carpenter showcasing power since callup
BALTIMORE -- All summer, people in and around Detroit’s organization wondered how Kerry Carpenter’s bat would play in the big leagues. Now, the Tigers are giving Carpenter an extended look down the stretch, trying to find out exactly what they have in their No. 14 prospect. Is he a depth piece whose power struggles to translate against big league pitching? A middle-of-the-order threat? Or something in between?
Comments / 0