OAKLAND -- In a rebuilding year that has been mostly about development for the A’s, this week’s homestand presents an opportunity to take on a different role: spoiler. Entering a stretch of six games in six days against the Mariners and Mets, these young A’s know they can make life difficult for a pair of teams that are in the thick of a playoff race. On the strength of arguably its most impressive overall pitching performance of the season and Tony Kemp's key three-run homer, Oakland proved to be a headache for Seattle in a series-opening 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at the Coliseum.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO