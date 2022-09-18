ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Q&A: John Scott Jr. breaks down deep Penn State defensive line

Coming off a matchup in which his positional unit accounted for four of seven total sacks at Auburn, Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is encouraged by early-season progression but continues to eye improvements. Now in his third season on the Nittany Lions' staff, he spent some time Thursday speaking with media for the first time since August, so there was plenty to catch up on.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Thursday, September 22

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
Why veteran running back Devyn Ford stayed at Penn State: ‘You finish something that you start’

Devyn Ford hopped up on the barrier between the grass and the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium and looked out at the white-clad Penn State fans who had flocked to the northeastern corner of the field for a raucous celebration after the Nittany Lions’ resounding 41-12 win over Auburn, and the senior running back did the only thing that came to mind.
