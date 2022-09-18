Read full article on original website
Buccaneers bring back former player to bolster defense after key injury
The loss of Akiem Hicks is going to hurt the Buccaneer defense over the next month. The good news for the Buccaneers is that a former player is coming back. The Buccaneers defense has been arguably the best unit in the NFL over the course of the first two games. Every element of the group has worked together to stifle opposing offenses, and defensive lineman and newcomer Akiem Hicks has played a huge role in filling the loss of Ndamukong Suh.
NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report
The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
Yardbarker
Drew Brees perplexed over Saints DB Marshon Lattimore punishment after getting ‘cheap-shotted’
On Sunday, New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore was ejected for his role in the fight between the Saints and Buccaneers. Wednesday, former Saints legendary quarterback Drew Brees spoke out on the subject. He, like so many others, was a bit confused as to why Lattimore was ejected. “It...
Bucs Veteran Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season as the oldest roster in the NFL and it's coming back to haunt them already. Several of the team's older players have already suffered nagging or significant injuries. Among them is star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who the team signed in the offseason.
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave targeted 13 times in Week 2 loss to Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave caught 5 of 13 targets for 80 yards and a fumble in Week 2's 10-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave led the Saints in targets and yards in Week 2 and could have had an extremely productive day if Jameis Winston had not been off target on several deep balls. In his second NFL game, Olave commanded a 32.5% target share. After seeing just 3 targets in Week 1's win over the Falcons, Olave is trending in the right direction heading into a Week 3 clash with the Carolina Panthers.
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
Bucs Had 2 Notable Absences At Practice Wednesday
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for a contest against the Green Bay Packers this weekend, they may do so without a few key players. Wide receiver Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were not with the team during practice. For Jones, it was expected as he receives veteran's days off, but for Godwin, it could be a bad sign.
NFL World Reacts To Bucs' Painful Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered yet another key injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after tearing the plantar fascia in his foot. Hicks, who signed from the Chicago Bears during the offseason, left Sunday's win over the New Orleans...
Buccaneers' Contender for Star Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver
With the Buccaneers once again dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position, could they look to add a former Super Bowl winning wide receiver?
Bucs Had Important Return To Practice On Thursday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered many key injuries early in the season. At least one starter took a positive step toward returning. Left tackle Donovan Smith practiced on Thursday for the first time since hyperextending his right elbow in Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Smith had a "big brace" on his arm.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers
The Buccaneers worked out Khalil Davis, Jean Delance, Christian DiLauro, Brandon Murphy, and Ben Petrula on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Falcons TE Kyle Pitts isn’t panicking after two lackluster performances to start off his sophomore season. “It’s early. It’s a long season. It’s 17 games,” Pitts said, via Michael Rothstein...
