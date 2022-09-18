ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

DeSantis news: Martha’s Vineyard migrant survived torture in Mexico as Delaware flight ‘scam’ revealed

A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants transported from Texas in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administartion for allegedly orchestrating a “fraudulent and discriminatory” scheme.The class action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the governor’s plans for allegedly “luring” migrants with false promises of employment and financial assistance.After the DeSantis administration dismissed reports of a second flight, this time to Delaware, migrants in San Antonio told the Miami-Herald how they were lured to scheduled flight to the state with false promises...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Government
CNN

Grisham explains why Trump is 'probably yelling' now

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham discusses how Donald Trump may be handling Judge Raymond Dearie’s first hearing as the special master selected to review documents recovered at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Us Census#Vineyard#Immigration Reform#Politics State#South Americans#Venezuelans#Brazilians#American#The Financial Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

Opinion: Putin has just laid a land mine under his regime

Moscow CNN — In a televised national address Wednesday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. This means that he has essentially broken an unwritten social contract with Russians: we, the citizens, allow you, the authorities, to steal and fight, but in exchange you stay out of our private lives.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy