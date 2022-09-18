Read full article on original website
DeSantis news: Martha’s Vineyard migrant survived torture in Mexico as Delaware flight ‘scam’ revealed
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants transported from Texas in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his administartion for allegedly orchestrating a “fraudulent and discriminatory” scheme.The class action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the governor’s plans for allegedly “luring” migrants with false promises of employment and financial assistance.After the DeSantis administration dismissed reports of a second flight, this time to Delaware, migrants in San Antonio told the Miami-Herald how they were lured to scheduled flight to the state with false promises...
Why people keep correcting the President
President Joe Biden vowed to voters he would always give it to them straight. But his blunt talk keeps getting him into trouble.
Desi Lydic Soars As A DeSantis-Dissing Flight Attendant Aboard A Migrant Plane
"The Daily Show" correspondent told the passengers in the spoof that the crew would come around "to offer you jobs that don't exist."
Why this attorney says Martha's Vineyard migrants were 'preyed upon'
CNN’s Erin Burnett talks to Oren Sellstrom, one of the lawyers who filed a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis on behalf of many of the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas, a move arranged by DeSantis.
Legal group files class action lawsuit on behalf of advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Lawyers for Civil Rights, a non-profit immigrant advocacy group that represents more than 30 of the nearly 50 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard, filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of Alianza Americas and other migrants, according to a news release from the organization.
Grisham explains why Trump is 'probably yelling' now
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham discusses how Donald Trump may be handling Judge Raymond Dearie’s first hearing as the special master selected to review documents recovered at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Singer reveals what happened to her after protesting Putin
Pussy Riot co-founder & activist Nadya Tolokonnikova speaks with CNN’s Jim Sciutto about the anti-war protests happening in Russia as Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes citizens for the war effort in Ukraine.
Two numbers that should worry Republicans about Trump 2024
It's hard to find anyone these days who is a) paying attention to Republican politics and b) thinks Donald Trump is not going to run for president for a third time in 2024.
Exclusive: New book reveals Trump’s business practices included once being paid with gold bars
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s business practices included some eyebrow-raising moments, such as once being paid with gold bars that were wheeled into his Trump Tower apartment, according to reporting obtained by CNN from a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Haberman reveals new...
Biden tells the United Nations that Putin's attempts to 'extinguish' Ukraine should 'make your blood run cold'
President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared Russia's invasion of Ukraine a violation of the global order, sharpening his rebukes of President Vladimir Putin as the war entered a tense new moment.
This may be Donald Trump's wildest conspiracy yet
Donald Trump is a man who is not unfamiliar with conspiracy theories.
Putin can call up all the troops he wants, but Russia can't train or support them
Vladimir Putin can call up all the troops he wants, but Russia has no way of getting those new troops the training and weapons they need to fight in Ukraine any time soon.
Spending by Trump's Save America PAC surges amid legal battles over Mar-a-Lago search
(CNN) — Spending by Donald Trump's Save America PAC surged in August to more than $6.3 million -- its highest monthly total of the year -- as the former President waged court battles over the FBI's search of his waterfront Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. More than $3.8 million of...
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021.
French President Macron tells Jake Tapper Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "post Covid-19 consequence" and countries that do not align with Ukraine are complicit in a new wave of imperialism.
CNN’s Jake Tapper interviews French President Emmanuel Macron.
See why former US attorney calls Barr's comments on Fox News 'hypocritical'
During an interview with Fox News, former Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James’ sweeping lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. CNN’s Erin Burnett discusses Barr’s comments with former US attorney Geoffrey Berman.
Opinion: Putin has just laid a land mine under his regime
Moscow CNN — In a televised national address Wednesday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization. This means that he has essentially broken an unwritten social contract with Russians: we, the citizens, allow you, the authorities, to steal and fight, but in exchange you stay out of our private lives.
GOP congressional candidate said US suffered from women's suffrage and praised organization trying to repeal 19th Amendment
(CNN) — A Michigan candidate for the US House backed by former President Donald Trump once railed against giving women the right to vote, arguing that America has "suffered" since women's suffrage. John Gibbs, who defeated in the primary an incumbent Republican who had voted to impeach Trump, also...
Why an appeals court says Trump's claims he declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents are a 'red herring'
Former President Donald Trump's vague claims that he may have declassified documents taken to Mar-a-Lago are running into a brick wall in the way the litigation over the search is playing out in court.
