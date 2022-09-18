ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Joe Magistro
2d ago

Great job DeSantis! Why should the southern states be the only ones to burden the load of all the illegals? New York, Chicago and Baltimore are "sanctuary" cities... let them have a go at this open border policy our IDIOTIC Administration thinks is ok..

Kera
2d ago

I’m sure the tax payers of Florida would like to know why money that was earmarked to be used for Florida was used to transport migrants from Texas

Eddy JJ
2d ago

I'm sure the cheers were led by fake Christians the same ones who dumped God for Trump. Great job DeSatan!

FiveThirtyEight

Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them

It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
WISCONSIN STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
WFRV Local 5

DeSantis joins top Wisconsin Republicans for Unite and Win Rally

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers versus Chicago Bears game wasn’t the only big event happening in Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening. Over at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Mike […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
MISSOURI STATE
kmuw.org

Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Some of the national attention focused on abortion rights may be gone this time around, but the Kansas general election on Nov. 8 still holds some important choices to voters. Kansans will choose a U.S. Senator, a governor, four members of Congress with newly drawn district boundaries, a secretary of state to oversee elections and an attorney general.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE
WIBW

AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
TOPEKA, KS
KTRE

UTT Poll Abbott Widens Lead

Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories. “There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”
TEXAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
KANSAS STATE
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis using migrants as 'pawns'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at California after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a federal investigation into DeSantis' actions. "The governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice to investigate Texas and Florida governors and all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function," the Florida governor said.In response, Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate before Election Day. "Hey Governor Ron DeSantis clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people's lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I'll bring my...
FLORIDA STATE
