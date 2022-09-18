Read full article on original website
Joe Magistro
2d ago
Great job DeSantis! Why should the southern states be the only ones to burden the load of all the illegals? New York, Chicago and Baltimore are "sanctuary" cities... let them have a go at this open border policy our IDIOTIC Administration thinks is ok..
8
Kera
2d ago
I’m sure the tax payers of Florida would like to know why money that was earmarked to be used for Florida was used to transport migrants from Texas
6
Eddy JJ
2d ago
I'm sure the cheers were led by fake Christians the same ones who dumped God for Trump. Great job DeSatan!
11
Wisconsin governor calls special session with eye on allowing voters to repeal state abortion ban
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called for a special legislative session next month for lawmakers to consider allowing voters to introduce ballot initiatives and referendums -- with the ultimate goal of giving voters the decision to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban.
FiveThirtyEight
Wisconsin Polls Look Good For Democrats, But We Need More Of Them
It sure looks like it. Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race has the second-fewest polls of any competitive1 Senate race nationwide. Number of polls conducted in each competitive 2022 Senate race, as of Sept. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern. State No. of Polls. Florida 32. Georgia 31. Pennsylvania 22. Nevada...
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.
Election officials confront waves of public records requests from Trump supporters
Many of the requests focus on an obscure report generated by voting machines that experts say does not offer the proof of 2020 fraud claimed by election deniers.
Dennis Kucinich Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Dennis Kucinich, former Ohio congressman and presidential candidate.
DeSantis joins top Wisconsin Republicans for Unite and Win Rally
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers versus Chicago Bears game wasn’t the only big event happening in Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening. Over at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Mike […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Derek Schmidt pledges to model Kansas immigration and anti-LGBTQ school policies off Ron DeSantis
Dozens of people protested the Republican candidate’s appearance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been criticized for sending two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard with no warning or assistance. More than 50 protesters gathered outside a campaign rally in Olathe for Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt,...
KYTV
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
kmuw.org
Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election
Some of the national attention focused on abortion rights may be gone this time around, but the Kansas general election on Nov. 8 still holds some important choices to voters. Kansans will choose a U.S. Senator, a governor, four members of Congress with newly drawn district boundaries, a secretary of state to oversee elections and an attorney general.
Missouri lawmaker files bill to repeal abortion ban
Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade filed a bill to repeal the state's abortion ban. Gov. Mike Parson has said the special session will focus on taxes.
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
Voter stuns Bash with his top issue of the midterm elections
CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash travels to Ohio’s revised 9th congressional district and speaks with Democratic incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur on her campaign to woo Republican-leaning voters.
elpasomatters.org
East El Paso voters key to flipping US House District 23, Democrat says
John Lira methodically worked his way through a Socorro neighborhood one early August evening, stopping at homes where voters had cast a Democratic primary ballot in years past. The retired Marine is hoping to get these far East El Paso County voters behind him this November, voters who he says...
WIBW
AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
Capitol View: New polling data shows Arkansans’ views on state races, Biden, Trump
The latest Talk Business & Politics – Hendrix polling data took center stage on Capitol View this week.
KTRE
UTT Poll Abbott Widens Lead
Troup family asks for thief of safe to keep money, return cherished memories. “There were things I wanted to just have, things that mean nothing to anyone else,” Lacy Spano said. “To feel my dad’s pen marks sunken into a birthday card again that I may never feel again. It means nothing to them, but it’s everything to me. I just want what I have left of my dead dad and my dead child back.”
WIBW
Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis using migrants as 'pawns'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at California after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a federal investigation into DeSantis' actions. "The governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice to investigate Texas and Florida governors and all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function," the Florida governor said.In response, Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate before Election Day. "Hey Governor Ron DeSantis clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people's lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I'll bring my...
kcur.org
Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad ‘they will let someone die in here before they try to help’
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
Why this New York lawsuit is really going to anger Donald Trump
Donald Trump is not big on loyalty to anyone else -- with one major exception.
