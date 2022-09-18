ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Four Blue Devils to See Action in Fall Ranked Spotlight

DURHAM – The Duke women's tennis team will return to the court this week as the Blue Devils will compete in the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight at the Cary Tennis Park and on the campus of NC State. Duke will feature three singles players and one doubles team competing.
DURHAM, NC
bestofarkansassports.com

Razorbacks Rib Washington Huskies for Misguided Self-Congratulatory Pom-Pom Waving

In 2017, the Washington Huskies’ athletic department had to give up one of its best coaches when Mike Neighbors left a program that he’d led to the Final Four to coach Razorbacks’ women’s basketball. Because of Neighbors, Washington’s greatest female basketball player, Kelsey Plum, also went to Fayetteville to serve as a Razorback graduate assistant for a couple of seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
realdawghuskies.com

Did Washington Answer These Important Questions During the Michigan State Win?

Prior to the Michigan State game, there were five questions the UW program needed to find answers to. Were the Huskies successful in doing that? Below are the conclusions drawn to said questions. To look back at why these questions were posed, view it here: https://realdawghuskies.com/michigan-state-preview-questions-that-need-answers/. Who is the Dynamic...
SEATTLE, WA
goduke.com

Duke Hits the Road to Open ACC Slate

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to open its ACC schedule on the road this weekend at Boston College and Syracuse. The Blue Devils will face the Orange Friday at noon before a 1 p.m., match in Chestnut Hill against the Eagles. Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Wins 1-0 at Elon

ELON, N.C. – No. 7 Duke (5-0-1, 1-0-1) returned to action in a non-conference matchup against Elon (5-2-0, 2-1-0) on Tuesday evening, defeating the Phoenix 1-0 at Rudd Field. Shakur Mohammed scored the lone goal of the match and the Duke defense helped Eliot Hamill secure his fourth shutout of the year.
ELON, NC
seattlemedium.com

Garfield’s Sejhe Jackson Looks To Get The Most Out Of His Opportunities

After Spending three years playing football at O’Dea High School, Sejhe Jackson has put the Metro League on notice that he’s now a wide receiver for the Garfield Bulldogs. Jackson’s last game as a Fighting Irish ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs a year ago. Understanding that he’d only have one year left to get on the radar of colleges across the country, Jackson made the decision to transfer to Garfield.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
WASHINGTON STATE
goduke.com

New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the seventh episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
DURHAM, NC
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle is very thirsty right now

The Seattle area is thirsty and could really use a nice, cold rainy day. According to the National Weather Service, summer 2022 was the driest on record. The Weather Service also notes that of the half an inch of rain that fell over the summer, about a third of it came on Sept. 16. So, it's been pretty dry.
SEATTLE, WA

