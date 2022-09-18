Read full article on original website
goduke.com
Four Blue Devils to See Action in Fall Ranked Spotlight
DURHAM – The Duke women's tennis team will return to the court this week as the Blue Devils will compete in the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight at the Cary Tennis Park and on the campus of NC State. Duke will feature three singles players and one doubles team competing.
bestofarkansassports.com
Razorbacks Rib Washington Huskies for Misguided Self-Congratulatory Pom-Pom Waving
In 2017, the Washington Huskies’ athletic department had to give up one of its best coaches when Mike Neighbors left a program that he’d led to the Final Four to coach Razorbacks’ women’s basketball. Because of Neighbors, Washington’s greatest female basketball player, Kelsey Plum, also went to Fayetteville to serve as a Razorback graduate assistant for a couple of seasons.
Ryan Grubb Goes Room to Room Looking to Motivate Huskies
The UW offensive coordinator digs deep for analogies to keep his players focused.
After UW Fans Made Big Difference, Will They Show for Late Kickoff?
A crowd of 68,161 turned out for the Michigan State game. Yet it had an earlier start.
Huskies Take Good-Sized Leap in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings
A win over Michigan State continues to elevate the UW football team.
realdawghuskies.com
Did Washington Answer These Important Questions During the Michigan State Win?
Prior to the Michigan State game, there were five questions the UW program needed to find answers to. Were the Huskies successful in doing that? Below are the conclusions drawn to said questions. To look back at why these questions were posed, view it here: https://realdawghuskies.com/michigan-state-preview-questions-that-need-answers/. Who is the Dynamic...
goduke.com
Duke Hits the Road to Open ACC Slate
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to open its ACC schedule on the road this weekend at Boston College and Syracuse. The Blue Devils will face the Orange Friday at noon before a 1 p.m., match in Chestnut Hill against the Eagles. Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX.
Yardbarker
3 reasons Washington Huskies are serious contenders for a big college football bowl game
Week 3 of the college football season is behind us, and the College Football Playoff picture is growing clearer. Most of the usual contenders, such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State, won in blowout fashion, as expected. However, one surprise college football team is emerging as a contender after a big win on Saturday: Washington.
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Wins 1-0 at Elon
ELON, N.C. – No. 7 Duke (5-0-1, 1-0-1) returned to action in a non-conference matchup against Elon (5-2-0, 2-1-0) on Tuesday evening, defeating the Phoenix 1-0 at Rudd Field. Shakur Mohammed scored the lone goal of the match and the Duke defense helped Eliot Hamill secure his fourth shutout of the year.
seattlemedium.com
Garfield’s Sejhe Jackson Looks To Get The Most Out Of His Opportunities
After Spending three years playing football at O’Dea High School, Sejhe Jackson has put the Metro League on notice that he’s now a wide receiver for the Garfield Bulldogs. Jackson’s last game as a Fighting Irish ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs a year ago. Understanding that he’d only have one year left to get on the radar of colleges across the country, Jackson made the decision to transfer to Garfield.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
goduke.com
New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the seventh episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
Washington’s #1 Donut (Ranked the Best in the Nation) Looks Crazy Good
Washington State's #1 Donut Shop Is A Hidden Gem Worth Finding. Who doesn't love a fresh fluffy donut? I know Homer Simpson never turns one down. There are a lot of great donut places in Washington State but a website has ranked all the donut shops in the nation and they've crowned a winner.
Chronicle
'Serious, Confirmed' Hazing Incident Leads a Washington High School Football Team to Forfeit Game
An investigation into a "serious, confirmed" hazing incident that violated Bellingham Public Schools' policies forced the Sehome High School football team to forfeit last week's Northwest Conference football game against Sedro-Woolley. The school district said the Mariners have already returned to practice and are scheduled to return to action Friday...
knkx.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Ray's Boathouse in Ballard holds on to name wanted by the MLB
SEATTLE — Major League Baseball owns the domain name of almost all of its teams. One of the last holdouts is Rays.com, which is owned by longstanding Seattle seafood restaurant Ray's Boathouse. "I'm kind of fascinated with why people would spend money for a domain name but at the...
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
KUOW
Seattle is very thirsty right now
The Seattle area is thirsty and could really use a nice, cold rainy day. According to the National Weather Service, summer 2022 was the driest on record. The Weather Service also notes that of the half an inch of rain that fell over the summer, about a third of it came on Sept. 16. So, it's been pretty dry.
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
