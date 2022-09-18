Machynlleth-born Cerys Hafana is a master of the Welsh triple harp, an intimidating instrument of three rows of glistening strings. In the 2022 anthology Welsh (Plural), excerpted in the Guardian, she wrote that “it is viewed as a kind of historical artefact, hailing from a better time when everyone in Wales spoke Welsh”. Glorifying that past “is an erasure of all the things that have changed for the better”, she added, spit in every syllable.

