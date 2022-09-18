Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
MLB
Brennan makes Major splash in Guardians debut
CLEVELAND -- Just when it seemed as though the Guardians couldn’t get any younger, they found a way to do so. The team announced that it recalled infielder Gabriel Arias and selected the contract of outfielder Will Brennan prior to Wednesday’s 8-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago. In order to make space on both the active and 40-man rosters, Cleveland optioned outfielder Richie Palacios to Triple-A Columbus and utility man Ernie Clement was designated for assignment.
MLB
Crew 'catalyst' Adames sparks much-needed win
MILWAUKEE -- There’s no doubt where Willy Adames’ priorities are these days. He tallied four hits on Tuesday night and was despondent because the Brewers lost. Only after he hit his 31st home run of the season in the sixth and then circled the bases on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-0 win over the Mets at American Family Field could Adames crack a postgame smile.
MLB
Kemp leads with bat, words: 'You've got to make the days count'
OAKLAND -- In a rebuilding year that has been mostly about development for the A’s, this week’s homestand presents an opportunity to take on a different role: spoiler. Entering a stretch of six games in six days against the Mariners and Mets, these young A’s know they can make life difficult for a pair of teams that are in the thick of a playoff race. On the strength of arguably its most impressive overall pitching performance of the season and Tony Kemp's key three-run homer, Oakland proved to be a headache for Seattle in a series-opening 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at the Coliseum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Tough decisions await Astros in playoffs
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What the Astros have done the past eight seasons has been nothing short of remarkable -- seven trips to the playoffs in eight seasons, five American League West titles in the past six years, a shot at their fourth 100-win season in their past five full seasons and five consecutive AL Championship Series appearances. Oh, they also won three pennants and the 2017 World Series.
MLB
McKenzie (13 K's) deals as Cleveland creeps closer to title
CHICAGO -- The Guardians’ playoff odds are skyrocketing by the minute. After Tuesday’s extra-inning thriller, the Guardians jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday night that propelled them to an 8-2 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The win moved Cleveland six games ahead...
MLB
Gausman's rebound soothes sting of extras defeat
PHILADELPHIA -- If Wednesday night was any indication, Kevin Gausman is postseason-ready -- and so is his devastating splitter. Oh, and so is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat, not that there was much doubt. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they'll need to work on putting the finishing touches on series before...
MLB
Versatility rewarded: Silver Slugger added for utility players
In recognition of the ever-increasing versatility of players across MLB, Louisville Slugger announced Wednesday that its annual Silver Slugger Award will have a new category for utility players, beginning this year. • Silver Slugger winners. "Adding Silver Sluggers for utility players has been something we’ve considered for some time,” Louisville...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Who is the Nationals’ clubhouse leader?
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Nationals added more than a veteran bat when Luke Voit was acquired from the Padres on Aug. 2 -- they also gained a leader who was eager to step up in a clubhouse that had just become significantly younger at the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Contreras hits bump, but flashes strikeout stuff
NEW YORK -- It was a reunion of sorts between Pirates right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Contreras started the game against the organization with whom he began his career as a Minor Leaguer, but his time with New York ended when he was traded to Pittsburgh in January 2021 as part of a package for right-hander Jameson Taillon.
MLB
White Sox forging ahead: 'We put ourselves in a hole'
CHICAGO -- The 2022 season is not yet over for the White Sox. There’s no E for eliminated next to their name in the American League Central standings. There still are 13 games remaining on the regular season docket. From the looks of their struggles during an 8-2 loss...
MLB
Tampa boys light up Trop as Astros eye top seed
ST. PETERSBURG -- The celebration line of high-fives and fist bumps for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker in the visiting dugout was capped by a hug from pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who teamed up with his fellow Tampa native to send the Astros to their first sweep at Tropicana Field. •...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Why Twins couldn't beat Guardians
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins entered their decisive five-game series in Cleveland over the weekend needing to play their best baseball to close a four-game deficit between themselves and the division leaders. They couldn’t do that, ultimately dropping the season series, 13-6, despite actually matching the Guardians in runs scored (89-89) across the 19 head-to-head matchups this season.
MLB
How Votto is staying busy during injury rehab
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon’s Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the most difficult season of Joey Votto’s career ended with shoulder surgery on Aug. 19, the Reds' first baseman wasn’t content with being idle while missing his club’s final 46 games.
MLB・
MLB
Carpenter showcasing power since callup
BALTIMORE -- All summer, people in and around Detroit’s organization wondered how Kerry Carpenter’s bat would play in the big leagues. Now, the Tigers are giving Carpenter an extended look down the stretch, trying to find out exactly what they have in their No. 14 prospect. Is he a depth piece whose power struggles to translate against big league pitching? A middle-of-the-order threat? Or something in between?
MLB
Braves well-positioned for division crown, potential repeat
As the Braves bid to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles in more than 20 years, they know their journey would be much easier if they end up winning a fifth consecutive National League East title. For more than three months, the Braves and Mets have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
How Rodgers plans to reach 'full potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ homework time nearly came sooner than he wished. But MRI results from the left hamstring injury he sustained on Sunday at Wrigley Field were encouraging, so he should return soon. When the stopping point occurs, though, Rodgers is eager to do some digging.
MLB
Meneses' go-ahead jack makes Braves pay
ATLANTA -- After waiting 11 years to get a Major League opportunity, Joey Meneses returned to where his journey began, but in a different uniform. Three days before his 19th birthday, the first baseman signed a Minor League deal with the Braves in May 2011. In September 2022, he made his first Major League appearance against the Braves and shined. The 30-year-old rookie was called up to the Nationals’ roster when Juan Soto and Josh Bell were traded to San Diego at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, and Meneses hasn't looked back.
MLB
Ober settles in, provides glimpse at potential
KANSAS CITY -- It has been a September that the Twins won’t care to remember. But one of the benefits of the 6-14 month has been getting right-hander Bailey Ober back from a long stint on the injured list to evaluate how he might fit into the pitching plans for the future.
MLB
Thompson victorious in return from injured list
MIAMI -- The goal for many of the Cubs’ players -- and Major Leaguers in general -- in the final weeks of the season is to get to Game 162 and into the offseason healthy. They also want to lay the foundation both physically and mentally for their winter work.
Comments / 0