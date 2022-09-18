ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Amik Robertson with gorgeous interception late in first half for Raiders

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CgBY_0i0mYD7l00

Up 17-0 late in the second quarter, the Cardinals began driving to try and get back in the game against the Raiders. Their hopes of scoring before the half ended when Amik Robertson made a ridiculous sideline grab to pick off Kyler Murray and give the Raiders the ball back.

This play came just a few plays after it looked like Nate Hobbs was going to play hero by picking the ball off, but he was flagged for holding on the play, instead giving the Cardinals the first down in Vegas territory.

On the actual interception play, Kyler Murray escaped pressure from Maxx Crosby and rolled out right, throwing on the run for Marquise Brown. That ball didn’t come near Brown, falling well short. Robertson came over the snagged it along the sideline instead — the first of his career.

The pick turned the tables, and instead of the Cardinals having the final shot at scoring before the half, it was the Raiders who would have 1:51 to score, starting at their own 27-yard-line.

The Raiders would drive to the Arizona 37-yard-line, and Daniel Carlson would trot out to drill a 55-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 20-0 lead at the half.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Browns score touchdown on failed hook-and-ladder by Steelers as time expires

The Cleveland Browns emerged from their Week 3 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers with their second win of the season, and the game ended with an eventful hook-and-ladder play that ended in a touchdown as time expired. Pittsburgh got the ball on the four-yard line with less than 10 seconds remaining in the matchup and elected to try their chances at the rarest of comeback attempts.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Finebaum says the win over Mississippi State 'adds gasoline on the fire'

It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cardinals#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his pre-practice injury report on Wednesday. After several players were banged up during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only one of the players injured during that game won’t practice at the start of the week. It also looks like the Chiefs could be trending toward another week of Matt Ammendola as their kicker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers S damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

According to NFL reporter Field Yates, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended for three games for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Kazee is currently on IR for at least the next two weeks and since the suspension can overlap with that time, it doesn’t hurt Kazee much. He has no plans to appeal the suspension. Kazee is currently recovering from a wrist injury he suffered in preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy