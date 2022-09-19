Rams vs. Falcons: Los Angeles fends off epic comeback bid in 31-27 win at SoFi Stadium

The Rams took a big early lead against the Falcons on Sunday but then had to rely on their defense to stop Atlanta from completing an epic comeback that was giving some fans a bad case of deja vu.

By early in the third quarter, the Rams had taken a 28-3 lead over the Falcons. That score is, of course, infamous in NFL history as the lead that Atlanta had over the Patriots in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI before New England's Tom Brady led a historic fourth-quarter drive ending in an overtime win.

The Falcons had a shot at repeating history, this time in their favor, on Sunday as they blocked a punt and forced a fumble while bringing the score as close as 31-25. The Cooper Kupp fumble gave Atlanta the ball back with just over 3 minutes to go.

But with just over a minute left, Jalen Ramsey made a leaping interception in the end zone to prevent Marcus Mariota from leading what could have been one of the most ironic comebacks in NFL history.

Ramsey's play left the score at 31-25. The Rams took an intentional safety, giving Atlanta the ball back with 6 seconds to go. Rams defenders pressured Mariota before he could throw up a Hail Mary, sacking him and forcing a fumble that was recovered by Aaron Donald to seal the 31-27 victory.

Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Kupp had two TD catches.

Mariota was 17 of 26 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Rams are now 1-1 and face the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.