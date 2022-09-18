Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Depression Nine forms in the central Caribbean and will strengthen to a hurricane by the end of the weekend
Tropical Depression Nine formed early Friday morning over the central Caribbean Sea and will likely become the next tropical storm -- named Hermine, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Kidnapped twice by the same man years apart - the staggering real-life story of Jan Broberg
The first time Jan Broberg was kidnapped as a child, her parents and investigators in their tight-knit, conservative Idaho community barely knew how to define a pedophile. In the 1970s, FBI agents were out of their depth when it came to child molestation, according to one of the men on the case.When it happened again two years later, the pitfalls of naivete and excessive trust became apparent. Jan was kidnapped by the same expert groomer, the same man who had insidiously infiltrated the Brobergs’ lives, twice.“They were perfect childhood years, until the day I woke up in the back...
Comments / 0