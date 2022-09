PITMAN, N.J. — The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) announced its award winners for the week of Sept. 12-18 and a pair of New Jersey City University student-athletes were recognized. Freshman Juan Vizcaino (Clifton, N.J./Clifton) was named NJAC Men's Soccer Rookie of the Week, while another first-year Gothic Knight in Nyrohah Alvarenga (North Bergen, N.J./High Tech) was named Women's Soccer Rookie of the Week.

