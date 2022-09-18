Read full article on original website
Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Sold Out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time this season, the West Virginia football program will compete in front of a sold-out crowd this Thursday night. WVU’s upcoming contest at Lane Stadium in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy versus Virginia Tech has been officially announced as a sellout, according to the Virginia Tech athletic department.
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
Daniels, WVU shift normal schedule and routine ahead of Virginia Tech showdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If there’s one thing that is universally understood about athletes, it is that they like routines. Whether it be for superstitious reasons, or just as a way to stay comfortable, when athletes and teams find a routine that works, they stick with it. A trio...
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay: Black Diamond Edition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another rivalry gameday begins with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Before the Mountaineers and Hokies battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday. Several positions are immediately available with starting pay at $19.62 per hour. All applicants must be 18 years old and have availability to work holidays and weekends.
