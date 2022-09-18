Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Giancarlo Stanton’s walk-off slam to cap off historic 9th
Even for the New York Yankees’ storied franchise, Tuesday night will go down as an unforgettable one for the Yankees and their fan base. First, Aaron Judge crushed his 60th home run of the season, tying Babe Ruth for second all-time in American League history. That trails only Roger Maris, who hit 61 homers for the Yankees in 1961.
Minor Leaguer has hilarious premature home run celebration
Anyone who’s seen Moneyball no doubt remembers the scene at the end of the movie, when Jonah Hill’s Peter Brand shows Brad Pitt’s Billy Beane video of an Oakland Athletics farmhand hitting a home run without realizing it. Thursday’s game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliates of the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively, gave us the exact opposite.
Aaron Judge narrowly misses 61st HR, Yankees still clinch playoff spot
Several very interesting storylines surrounded the New York Yankees coming into Thursday’s matchup against the Boston Red Sox, including star outfielder Aaron Judge chasing the MLB record for home runs in a season. As most matchups between the Red Sox and Yankees typically go, the game was tight throughout,...
MLB world reacts to insane dog pile for Aaron Judge home run ball
When a ball goes into the stands during a Major League Baseball game, it’s common for fans to rush from their seats to grab it, and sometimes even battle other fans for it. But the scene when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run earlier this week took that to the absolute extreme.
Cubs rookie throws immaculate inning vs. Pirates
It’s been a rough season for the Chicago Cubs. But since being traded to Chicago by the New York Yankees for relief pitcher Scott Effross, rookie pitcher Hayden Wesneski has provided some bright moments for the team in the season’s final weeks. He did so again on Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Yankees fan gives 60th home run ball back to Aaron Judge
It has been a miraculous season for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who continued his dominance Tuesday by recording his 60th home run of the MLB season. That helped spark a huge rally in the bottom of the ninth against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which led to a 9-8 win for the Yankees.
Cincinnati Reds break unfortunate all-time MLB record
The Cincinnati Reds have one of the worst records in all of Major League Baseball this season, so it’s not totally surprising that the team would enter the league’s record books for a rather unfortunate reason. And that’s exactly what happened during Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox.
Albert Pujols breaks up no-hitter
Albert Pujols is two home runs away from 700 for his career. He hasn’t hit a home run in the St. Louis Cardinals‘ game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night at Petco Park. But, he did ruin a potentially historic moment for the opposition. Pujols broke...
Max Scherzer gets honest about getting pulled during perfect game
In his first start back from a brief stint on the injured list, New York Mets ace starting pitcher Max Scherzer was back on the mound this week. And his first start back in the rotation could not have gone better as Scherzer had a perfect game through six innings. But unfortunately, he didn’t get the chance to finish the game.
