ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
ESPN
Three-time champ Buster Posey becomes first former player to join San Francisco Giants ownership group
DENVER -- Buster Posey was an MVP, a rookie of the year, a seven-time All-Star and a three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants. Now, less than a year after retiring, he's got a new title: owner. The Giants announced Wednesday that the 35-year-old former catcher has joined...
ESPN
2022 Presidents Cup: International team faces historic odds; can it pull off a massive upset?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The U.S. Presidents Cup team includes five of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Nine of them are ranked in the top 15, the most ever on a single team in the history of the event. The International team has none, after Australia's...
GOLF・
ESPN
The greatest right-handed hitting pair in MLB history? Ranking Pujols-Miggy vs. Aaron-Mays and more
It was June 20, 2003. MLB still sought to make interleague play a kind of in-season showcase on the schedule, so all but one of the 14 matchups on the slate were AL vs. NL rivalries. The Anaheim Angels, Florida Marlins and Tampa Bay Devil Rays were still existing brands, as were the Montreal Expos. Jackson Holliday, the first pick of this year's draft, had not yet been born.
MLB・
ESPN
Bieber wins again as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2 for sweep
CHICAGO -- — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The...
ESPN
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve takes pitch off elbow, likely out for Thursday's game
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch on the left elbow and left one inning later because of elbow discomfort during Wednesday night's 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Manager Dusty Baker said Altuve will probably miss the opener of a four-game series Thursday night...
ESPN
Longtime host and event founder Greg Norman, now of LIV Golf, won't attend this year's QBE Shootout
LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said Tuesday that he has been asked not to attend the QBE Shootout, an event he founded and has hosted since 1989. The 54-hole competition between two-man teams will be held at the Norman-designed Gold Course at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Dec. 9-11.
ESPN
New York Yankees clinch sixth straight playoff berth on walk-off single, but 'job's not finished'
After Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, New York Yankees fans received the best possible consolation prize on Thursday when Josh Donaldson delivered a 10th-inning single to clinch the team's sixth straight playoff berth. With pinch-runner Marwin Gonzalez at second as the automatic runner,...
