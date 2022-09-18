Read full article on original website
suunews.net
SUU hosts community service event to celebrate the presidential inauguration
Several community service events have been set into action as part of Mindy Benson’s presidential inauguration. The primary event opens to the community from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday in the Student Center Ballroom. Participants have the opportunity to make fleece blankets for Iron County Holiday Assistance, create care kits...
suunews.net
Annual favorite Belgian Waffle Ride calls for volunteers
The Belgian Waffle Ride is a 130-mile gravel bike ride that begins in Cedar City, explores Parowan Gap, Three Peaks, New Harmony, Kannaraville, and returns to Cedar City. Amateurs can look forward to the Wafer course, which is 81 miles long and has 3,823 feet of uphill climbs. The Waffle course is more challenging, and riders will face a 130-mile trek that has 7,860 feet of uphill climbs, gravel, sand and mountain crossings.
suindependent.com
The Art in Kayenta Festival is Back
The Kayenta Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the 22nd annual Art in Kayenta festival, Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Each fall thousands of art enthusiasts and families have been making their way to Kayenta Art Village for the annual three-day FREE art festival in Ivins. Not only do festival goers enjoy spectacular art, they are also treated to stunning desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, and Kayenta’s own delightful Xetava Gardens Café.
kuer.org
Meet Shelldon, a ‘sassy’ example of Utah’s desert tortoise adoption program
Whenever strawberries are out, Shelldon comes running — or as fast as a desert tortoise can in pursuit of his favorite treat. Shelldon is a desert tortoise that Crystal Ross adopted five years ago through the Utah Desert Tortoise Adoption Program. It was established in the 1990s to help protect the species after the desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii, if you’re being formal) was listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act. Habitat loss has caused population decline and fires in southwest Utah during 2005 burned almost 15,000 acres of land which severely impacted tortoises.
midutahradio.com
Tremors From Arizona Earthquake Felt In Southern Utah
(St. George, UT) — Residents of southern Utah are not reporting any injuries following an earthquake in Arizona. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude four-point-four quake happened about 30 miles south of St. George yesterday afternoon. Several residents reported feeling the initial earthquake and at least one aftershock. While several buildings shook, officials in St. George say no damage was reported.
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
963kklz.com
Earthquake Felt In Mesquite
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield, Arizona at approximately 3:18pm on Monday (September 19, 2022). Folks in St. George, Utah, which is 31 miles north of the epicenter, reported feeling the disturbance. There were even reports of people feeling the quake as far away as Mesquite, Nevada.
Easton Oliverson returns home following head injury, over a month in hospital
The family of Easton Oliverson, the Utah little league baseball player who was injured in August, announced Monday night that Easton was able to return home after over a month in the hospital.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt near St. George
Many people say they felt the magnitude 4.4 earthquake that was reported about 30 miles away from St. George on Monday.
890kdxu.com
Toquerville Mayor Resigns
(Toquerville, UT) -- Toquerville Mayor Keen Ellsworth is out of office. He resigned after news broke about his work as a paid consultant to the developers of a 65-million-dollar complex proposed in the city. Ellsworth was elected mayor last November and said in his resignation letter he was offered a new career opportunity he didn't expect. The city announced earlier this month that the 600-acre sports park would not be developed.
890kdxu.com
Santa Clara Man Charged With Animal Cruelty
(St. George, UT) -- Alejandro Castillo of Santa Clara is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal for throwing a goldendoodle puppy against a wall at an apartment complex. He told her dogs weren't allowed on the property before throwing the dog. Castillo also allegedly sent text to someone telling them not to report what happened to police. He has been arraigned on the charge of cruelty and witness tampering.
POLICE: St. George domestic violence call leads to chase
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The subject of a domestic violence situation that took place in St. George on Sept. 22 who police say suffers from mental illness is consequently facing numerous charges. Tyler Oliphant has been charged with one count of School-Trespass on Grounds, two counts of Domestic Violence-Threat of Violence, one count of […]
Man arrested with over 2 pounds of meth on I-15
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An officer with the Washington City Police Department arrested a man in possession of over two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 recently. Police say a silver car with California license plates was traveling north on I-15 on Sept. 13, when the officer conducted a records check […]
Gephardt Daily
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
