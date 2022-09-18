Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
Mosinee Fire, EMS Recieves State Grant Funding
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers toured the state on Tuesday announcing nearly $32 million in grant funding to over 440 EMS districts to help with staffing and equipment needs. Interim Fire Chief Adam Grahn says he plans to split the funds up between purchasing some new equipment...
95.5 FM WIFC
Road Rage Incident Leads to Charges Against Wausau Man
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 56-year-old Wausau man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Highway 29 in what may have been an incident of road rage over windshield washer fluid mist going from one vehicle to another. Todd Pranke is facing charges of second-degree recklessly...
95.5 FM WIFC
Kronenwetter Village Board to Consider Extension for Interim Administrator
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Village leaders in Kronenwetter will soon consider an extension of Interim Administrator Duane Gau’s stay. The Village’s Administrative Policy Committee discussed a 90-day extension during Tuesday’s meeting. According to the agreement as drafted Gau would remain on staff through January 11th, 2023, and receive a raise to $85 per hour. That’s up from $76 per hour in the original 90-day agreement.
95.5 FM WIFC
Plea Deal Reached for Wausau Man Accused of Abusing a Toddler
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 24-year-old Wausau man has reached a plea deal to charges of child abuse and recklessly endangering. Aaron Radtke is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s child, who was hospitalized with injuries including bleeding on her brain and bruising to the face and neck. Injuries that doctors said were equal to a high-impact car crash.
95.5 FM WIFC
New UWSP “Field Lab” Dedicated To Late Professor
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A late forestry professor at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point was honored on Wednesday. The College of Natural Resources’ newest ‘field lab’ was dedicated in honor of the late Bob Engelhard, who passed away one year ago to the day.
95.5 FM WIFC
Ring Sentenced for Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been sentenced for distribution of meth after a sting operation in the summer of 2021. Jacob Ring will serve seven years in federal prison and five years of probation on charges of distributing more than 50 grams of the drug. Officers arrested him after two undercover informants purchased 50 grams from him in June and July ’21.
