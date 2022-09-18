Read full article on original website
Related
Edmunds: Five cars that won’t be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don’t realize they’re gone until it’s too late.
Top Selling Car of Last Decade
New car sales have declined significantly in recent years, in part due to shortages that affected supply. The pandemic-fueled shortages of microchips and other components were more recently exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has pressured supply chains worldwide. Analysts tend to agree that inventory shortages are what is really pressuring U.S. auto […]
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Nissan Maxima Priced From $39,235 For Final Year Of Production
If you haven't already poured one out for the Nissan Maxima, now is the time. The seasoned flagship sedan gets a small price increase for 2023, but it will never be more expensive than it is now. That's because it won't exist. Nissan is killing the Maxima at the end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2015 Toyota Highlander, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2014 Lexus RX for a luxury option. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Buick Plans To Dramatically Reduce Dealerships But Aims To Offer A Better Customer Experience
Times are changing for the automotive industry and Buick itself is no different. A new report suggests that the GMC sub-brand is planning to dramatically reduce its dealership network as it ramps up for an all-EV push. The brand’s global vice president, Duncan Aldred, laid out a plan that’s benchmarked against BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Presents eActros LongHaul "Concept Prototype"
Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover a "concept prototype" of the upcoming eActros LongHaul 40-ton semi for long-distance transport. The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul was announced in 2020. The first prototypes have already undergone intensive tests and later this year they will be tested on public roads. In 2023, the company intends to send near-series prototypes to various customers for testing.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
torquenews.com
Worst Deals on New Cars Dominated by Two Popular Makes
Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s a recent list from Consumer Reports analysts who found that these two popular makes clearly dominated their findings of the worst deals on new cars right now. Cars with Prices Running...
BBC
Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is a safety-standards violation. Tesla...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
Carscoops
Jaguar Land Rover Begins Converting Halewood Factory To Build EVs
Jaguar Land Rover has commenced work on converting its Halewood factory in the UK into a site that can build vehicles based on its new electrified modular architecture (EMA). Sources have revealed that the British car manufacturer has started the tendering process to upgrade the factory. Current plans call for an extended shutdown at the plant to begin in 2024 when the actual conversion will begin.
Carscoops
Lotus Completes Fundraising Round Valuing Technology Arm At $4.5 Billion
Lotus Technology has just completed a round of fundraising that values the technology arm of the sports car manufacturer at almost $4.5 billion. While the company has not revealed just how much money it raised nor has it named the investors that participated, Reuters reported last year that Lotus Technology was aiming to raise between $400 million and $500 million in a move that would have valued it at between $5 billion and $6 billion.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Defensive Dividend Stocks to Grab Now as Markets May Return to June Lows
Here are seven defensive dividend leader stocks that look like outstanding ideas for worried investors now. With even moderate appreciation in the share prices of these top companies, investors should be looking at double-digit total return potential.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Working To Improve Tesla Service, Says Customers Should Be Paid For Rescheduled Appointments
Elon Musk says he is spending a lot of time improving Tesla’s servicing experience and believes owners should be compensated if their appointments are rescheduled. The eccentric billionaire took note of a Tesla customer complaint on Twitter recently, after the owner claimed that his service was rescheduled within 24 hours of an appointment even though the appointment had been scheduled two weeks prior. He added that Tesla charged him $100 to change the appointment within 24 hours of the scheduled time.
Only 2 Cars Are Among the 10 Most-Researched Vehicles on Consumer Reports
SUVs and trucks dominate the most-researched vehicles on Consumer Reports, but two cars also make the cut. The post Only 2 Cars Are Among the 10 Most-Researched Vehicles on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Honda Cars: New Accord, a Sporty-Looking Odyssey, and the Return of the Civic Type R
These are exciting days for Honda. Updates are coming fast and frequently for the Japanese automaker's American car lineup. Its 11th-generation Civic just made its debut for 2022 to heaps of praise, and there's a lot more coming: a new Civic Type R, a Civic Hybrid, a next-gen Accord, and a new trim level for the Odyssey minivan.
torquenews.com
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
Comments / 0