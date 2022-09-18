ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmunds: Five cars that won’t be around for 2023

The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don’t realize they’re gone until it’s too late.
24/7 Wall St.

Top Selling Car of Last Decade

New car sales have declined significantly in recent years, in part due to shortages that affected supply. The pandemic-fueled shortages of microchips and other components were more recently exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has pressured supply chains worldwide. Analysts tend to agree that inventory shortages are what is really pressuring U.S. auto […]
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz Trucks Presents eActros LongHaul "Concept Prototype"

Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover a "concept prototype" of the upcoming eActros LongHaul 40-ton semi for long-distance transport. The Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul was announced in 2020. The first prototypes have already undergone intensive tests and later this year they will be tested on public roads. In 2023, the company intends to send near-series prototypes to various customers for testing.
torquenews.com

Worst Deals on New Cars Dominated by Two Popular Makes

Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s a recent list from Consumer Reports analysts who found that these two popular makes clearly dominated their findings of the worst deals on new cars right now. Cars with Prices Running...
BBC

Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is a safety-standards violation. Tesla...
Carscoops

Jaguar Land Rover Begins Converting Halewood Factory To Build EVs

Jaguar Land Rover has commenced work on converting its Halewood factory in the UK into a site that can build vehicles based on its new electrified modular architecture (EMA). Sources have revealed that the British car manufacturer has started the tendering process to upgrade the factory. Current plans call for an extended shutdown at the plant to begin in 2024 when the actual conversion will begin.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Lotus Completes Fundraising Round Valuing Technology Arm At $4.5 Billion

Lotus Technology has just completed a round of fundraising that values the technology arm of the sports car manufacturer at almost $4.5 billion. While the company has not revealed just how much money it raised nor has it named the investors that participated, Reuters reported last year that Lotus Technology was aiming to raise between $400 million and $500 million in a move that would have valued it at between $5 billion and $6 billion.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Elon Musk Working To Improve Tesla Service, Says Customers Should Be Paid For Rescheduled Appointments

Elon Musk says he is spending a lot of time improving Tesla’s servicing experience and believes owners should be compensated if their appointments are rescheduled. The eccentric billionaire took note of a Tesla customer complaint on Twitter recently, after the owner claimed that his service was rescheduled within 24 hours of an appointment even though the appointment had been scheduled two weeks prior. He added that Tesla charged him $100 to change the appointment within 24 hours of the scheduled time.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today

A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
