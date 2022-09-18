Boston College will play under the lights for the third straight week as they head to Tallahassee to face the undefeated Florida State Seminoles. The Eagles will be looking for their first victory on the road, and first ACC win after losing to Virginia Tech 28-10 in the second week of the season. The Noles on the other hand are 3-0 and have already defeated Louisville and LSU. Injuries will be a big factor or both teams, and FSU are waiting for the status of quarterback Jordan Travis, and defensive lineman Jared Verse. While the Eagles will be hoping for the return of offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo who has missed the last two weeks due to an injury. Trapilo has practiced over the past two games for BC, while Travis has also been seen at practice too.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO