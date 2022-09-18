Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Rockets Open MAC Play with Sweep at Eastern Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Toledo women's volleyball team (8-4, 1-0 MAC) opened Mid-American Conference play on Thursday at Eastern Michigan (1-12, 0-1 MAC) and came away with a three-set sweep. The Rockets won 25-20, 25-14, and 25-22 and didn't trail until early in the third set. They turned in...
utrockets.com
Dennis Mutai Named MAC Runner of the Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo sophomore Dennis Mutai was named Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week by the Mid-American Conference for his performance last Saturday at the Indiana State John McNichols Invitational. Mutai won the men's 8K race with a time of 24:17.7, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the...
utrockets.com
Toledo Draws 2-2 with Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team opened Mid-American Conference play with a 2-2 tie at rival Bowling Green in the annual Battle of I-75 Thursday evening. Morgan Otteson scored her fifth goal of the season in the 27th-minute to put Toledo ahead 1-0. The Rockets held that lead until Bowling Green scored the equalizer at the 59th-minute. The Rockets regained the lead six minutes later with a tip-in goal from Mia Leonetti, but the Falcons tied the game in the 78th minute. Neither team could score in the final 10 minutes and the contest ended in a 2-2 draw.
utrockets.com
Toledo Opens MAC Play this Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team will open Mid-American Conference action this week in Bowling Green on Thursday before hosting Northern Illinois on Sunday afternoon. Thursday's annual Battle of I-75 will kick off at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday's match will begin with senior day recognition before the 1:00 p.m. start time at Paul Hotmer Field. Both games willl be streamed locally on BCSN.
utrockets.com
Senior Amelia Lee Named MAC Women's Co-Golfer of Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior Amelia Lee has been named Mid-American Conference Women's Co-Golfer of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday. Lee was honored by the conference for the first time in her collegiate career after earning medalist honors at Penn State's Nittany Lion Invitational last weekend. Lee...
utrockets.com
Tickets Still Available for 2022 Varsity T Hall of Fame Induction
Toledo, Ohio - Tickets are still available for the 2022 University of Toledo Varsity T Hall of Fame induction banquet on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Pinnacle in Maumee. Social hour for the event begins at 6:00 p.m. with the program starting at 7:00. Tickets are $45 or $450 for a table of 10 and can be purchased by calling the Athletic Development Office at 419-530-5087.
utrockets.com
Toledo to Host Nation's Top Programs at Inverness Intercollegiate
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's golf team will host some of the nation's top teams and players at the 16th-annual Inverness Intercollegiate on Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 26-27 at the Inverness Club. The 54-hole tournament will be played on a par-71, 7,302-yard layout that has hosted numerous major golf championships. Admission is free for the event that will begin with 36 holes on Monday (8:45 a.m. shotgun start) followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday (8:30 a.m. tee times on Holes No. 1 and 10).
utrockets.com
Dequan Finn Named Ironman of the Ohio State Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn was voted "Ironman of the Game" for this performance in last Saturday's game at Ohio State. Finn had a superb game on Saturday against the Buckeyes, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-best 70 yards and a 23-yard TD. Finn has thrown for 541 yards and five touchdowns on the season, and leads Toledo with 208 rushing yards and four scores.
2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
13abc.com
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, 6-year-old Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park in Marble Head while on a Boy Scouts trip. People in his hometown of Gibsonburg say the loss is devastating and shocking. “We’re here for you, for the family, whatever you need. There’s a lot...
Driver crashes into central Toledo duplex early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a duplex in central Toledo early Thursday morning. This incident happened on the 100-block of West Bancroft near Warren Street around 3 a.m. Toledo Police say the driver lost control of their van and drove off...
13abc.com
US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is increasing the reward for information about a murder suspect who has ties to Toledo. According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19. U.S. Marshals says Brown...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
TPD: Three east Toledo schools locked down Wednesday after man seen with gun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrived at the intersection of Kelsey and E. Broadway Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a man was seen waving a firearm in the street. The incident occurred near Waite High School, Garfield Elementary School and Toledo Preparatory Academy, all of which were placed on lockdown. According to a report, police spoke with residences and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
WTOL-TV
West Toledo homicide raises questions
18-year-old Pliasi Coker's body was found in a home he doesn't own and his death ruled a homicide. Coker's cousin says he has no idea what he was doing there.
13abc.com
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money. “It was...
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were rushed to the hospital following a shooting that took place at the Bucks Rack City club on Telegraph Rd. near Alexis Rd. in west Toledo overnight. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning. According to a police report, the victims are...
