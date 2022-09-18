Read full article on original website
Women protest in Iran over death of woman arrested by morality police
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting in non-English language). MARTINEZ: Protesters have chanted death to the dictator, and I will kill the one who killed my sister. And that's in reference to 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by Iran's so-called morality police for an alleged violation of the rules requiring women to cover their hair. Her family rejects the police explanation that she fell ill after being arrested, saying she was beaten.
In September 2022, President Joe Biden convened a summit called United We Stand to denounce the “venom and violence” of white nationalism ahead of the midterm elections. His remarks repeated the theme of his prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, 2022, during which he warned that America’s democratic values are at stake. “We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” Biden said. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” While that message may resonate among many...
President Biden is currently giving a big speech in New York today. He's there meeting world leaders who have gathered for the United Nations General Assembly. And he has spent quite a bit of time in his speech talking about the actions of one leader who was not at the U.N., and that's Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said what Putin is doing in Ukraine goes against what the United Nations is all about.
Yesterday, the U.S. Senate did something rare. A bipartisan group of lawmakers voted to ratify an international climate treaty. The Kigali Amendment formally commits the U.S. to curb its use of potent greenhouse gases found in common appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners. NPR's Laura Benshoff has been digging into...
Open dissent in Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced he's calling up Russian reserves to fight in the war against Ukraine. According to OVD-Info, the human rights watchdog that monitors police activity, just over 1,300 people across dozens of cities were detained for protesting the partial mobilization order. That's an order that would usher in a new phase of the war. To get at that, let's bring in retired Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian. He's a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Colonel, most reports suggest these protests were driven primarily by young people, and the numbers are relatively small. But how telling to you is this level of dissent in the current climate?
As we look at the state of democracy around the world, let's turn to the Philippines. A human rights defender there has been jailed for years, raising fears that the country's democratic guardrails have corroded. Supporters of the jailed former senator say she was framed in retaliation for exposing unlawful killings during the war on drugs initiative of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports.
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Professor Nahid Siamdoust of the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Middle Eastern Studies about large popular protests in Iran.
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Muzaffar Chishti a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, about the impact of immigration policy on U.S. communities.
There are new criminal charges in what the Justice Department calls the largest pandemic fraud scheme in the U.S. Authorities have unveiled indictments against dozens of people for allegedly defrauding federal child nutrition programs. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson reports. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: U.S. attorney Andrew Luger says the defendants...
What do we make of Russia's partial mobilization of the armed forces? President Vladimir Putin is calling up military reservists, pulling people with some military training out of civilian life. The government says their job will be to hold the front line in Ukraine, where Russian forces have suffered heavy losses. Putin is also making moves to annex parts of Ukraine to Russia, the same way that Russia once claimed Crimea. Sergey Radchenko is a professor of Russian history at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He's going to help us talk through this. Welcome to the program.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces on Wednesday morning, signing a decree that will send Russians with military training to join the fight in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Military reservists are being told to leave their civilian lives. Russia's president is making plans to...
Apartments and houses are in ruins in the towns that Ukrainian forces have liberated from their short Russian occupation. Gas and electrical lines are in tatters. Grocery stores are empty. And while many people fled if they could, there are also Ukrainian civilians who remained behind, and they are now describing what they saw. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine.
Russia today has announced the mobilization of up to 300,000 reservists for its war in Ukraine. But, as NPR's Julian Hayda reports from Kyiv, many are unfazed by the news and are instead going to McDonald's, which has just reopened in the Ukrainian capital. JULIAN HAYDA, BYLINE: Every Ukrainian of...
AUNTIE WANG: (Non-English language spoken). EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Inside this three-story pastel mansion in Orange County suburbia, Auntie Wang (ph) cradles her precious charge - Echo (ph), a 16-day-old baby. AUNTIE WANG: (Through interpreter) The more time you spend with her, the more she is attached to you. You hold...
Leaders of Pakistan are at the United Nations this week seeking help for a country under water. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is his country's foreign minister. BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI: I would like to say I'm, more often than not, an optimistic person. I like to sort of find rays of hope in moments of crisis. I have never been as overwhelmed as I am feeling right now.
A federal appeals court declined to endorse special treatment for a former president. Instead, it blocked a ruling on classified documents. The federal court blocked part of a lower court ruling on papers seized from Trump's Florida residence. This lets the Justice Department resume its examination of around 100 papers marked classified. The lower court ruling named a special master to look over the papers. It said the extraordinary search of an ex-president's home required extra steps to ensure, quote, "at least the appearance of fairness." But the higher court pointedly applied the normal precedents and rules that apply to anyone else.
Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard from San Antonio, the Migrant Resource Center in the Texas City has been pushed into the spotlight. Texas Public Radio contributor Yvette Benavides reports. YVETTE BENAVIDES, BYLINE: On a recent evening, a Venezuelan family of six sits outside...
Russia is doubling down on its war in Ukraine. Ukraine is demanding that Russia face an international tribunal for the crime of aggression and war crimes. That is the backdrop for today's U.N. Security Council meeting, where peace talks appeared a long way off. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports. MICHELE KELEMEN,...
For five months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused migrants to Democrat-led cities to draw attention to the number of people arriving at the border. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken it to another level.
Business Insider
Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that state-approved journalists won't be drafted Putin's latest enlistment, along with IT workers and bankers.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
