Crescent City Sports features two unbeaten matchups this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – The only two Week 4 matchups in the metro New Orleans area featuring a pair of unbeaten teams – one of which also has a historic component – will be live streamed this weekend by Crescent City Sports. CCS will broadcast the non-district matchup...
Tulane announces 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University men’s basketball team revealed today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference its 2022-23 schedule. The Green Wave opens conference play on Thursday, December 29, in Cincinnati in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPN2/U. On New Year’s Day Tulane welcomes...
10 (more) memorable Tulane football upsets

The Tulane Green Wave is unbeaten for the first time through three games in football. It last happened in 1998. In fact, it’s only the fourth occasion Tulane has started 3-0 in modern times. The 1973 Wave won six straight to start that season and the 1974 team followed up with a 5-0 start.
Volleyball: Mandeville downs Northlake, AOL fights past Crescent City

Area Prep Volleyball Report for Thursday, Sept. 22. Mandeville remained red hot Wednesday, downing Northlake Christian 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15 in Covington. Gabi Hogge led the attack with 16 kills, 16 assists and two blocks, Keira Beverly had 15 kills, 41 and an ace, Maison Vigil finished with 10 kills and Mary Lauren Nelson had six kills and 12 assists. Ella Marquez had 21 assists and 20 digs while Shiyanne Green had 13 assists and 14 digs.
Tulane-Southern Miss football series worth maintaining

Let the Bell ring once again. The “Battle for the Bell” is renewed this Saturday when Tulane hosts Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. at Yulman Stadium. The Bell Trophy will somehow appear in uptown New Orleans Saturday evening and Tulane has no plan to let it depart for Hattiesburg.
Destrehan, Hahnville have reasons to be pleased as rivalry game looms

Destrehan and Hahnville each have reason to be happy with how the first three weeks of the season played out. For Destrehan, the 133-8 victory margin is an indicator of a team poised for another deep postseason run after reaching the state semifinal round four years in a row with a runner-up finish in 2019.
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
13 Must-Eat Foods in New Orleans (and Where to Try Them!)

There really is no foodie destination in the US quite like New Orleans. From its blend of Cajun, Creole, and African cuisine to the undeniable influences of French, Spanish, and Vietnamese traditions, New Orleans truly is a melting pot of culinary cultures. And with its proximity to the Gulf of...
Pamela Moore Rogers Named President of St. Mary’s Academy

NEW ORLEANS – The Sisters of the Holy Family, who own and operate St. Mary’s Academy, named longtime administrator Pamela M. Rogers president of the private Catholic K-12 school in New Orleans East. The move makes Rogers the first layperson to ever hold that position. She will be...
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans

Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
