pymnts

Alameda to Return $200M Voyager Digital Loan

Alameda Research, which is owned by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is set to return $200 million in cryptocurrency borrowed from bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to court documents filed Monday (Sept. 19), Alameda will pay about 6,500 bitcoin and roughly 51,000 ether by Sept. 30. Voyager, meanwhile, will return the collateral tied to the loan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method

Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
MARKETS
pymnts

Cleareye.ai Partners With JPMorgan to Solve Trade Finance Challenges

Artificial intelligence and machine learning platform Cleareye.ai is forming a global partnership with J.P. Morgan’s Trade and Working Capital group to solve the challenges that trade finance operations currently face today as well as into the future. The alliance taps the digital solution ClearTrade, which is integrated into J.P....
ECONOMY
pymnts

Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform

Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

B2B Cannabis Platform LeafLink Tops $1B in Payments Transactions

B2B cannabis platform LeafLink has topped $1 billion in transactions processed by its payments solutions since the company processed its first order in 2016. LeafLink processed these payments transactions for 1,700 operators in 22 markets, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) press release. “LeafLink looks to the future of cannabis...
MARKETS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs cuts 2022 target for S&P 500 by 16%

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has cut its year-end 2022 target for the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) index by about 16% to 3,600 points, as the U.S. Federal Reserve shows little signs of stepping back from its aggressive rate-hike stance.
STOCKS
pymnts

Taulia Collabs With Standard Chartered to Foster Working Capital Finance

Working capital manager Taulia and international banker Standard Chartered are collaborating to advance working capital finance solutions and will initially target supply chain finance and dynamic discounting. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the reach of their working capital finance solutions across both existing and new...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Pie Secures $315M to Grow Workers’ Comp InsurTech Platform

Workers’ compensation InsurTech startup Pie Insurance raised $315 million in a Series D funding round that will be used to support the company’s expansion into new business lines and other growth initiatives. The fresh capital will also go toward its transition to a full-stack carrier, further innovating upon...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Financial Super App Revolut Adds Pay Later Product in Ireland

Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.
WORLD
pymnts

DTCP Raises $300M to Invest in Digital Transformation Firms

Independent investment management firm Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP) has raised $300 million for its Growth Equity III Fund (GE III) to invest in companies focused on cloud-based enterprise software and business Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). DTCP launched the fund in March and aims to close fundraising in 2023, according to a...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Report: VC Investors Urge Tech Firms to Continue ‘Innovation’

Venture partners are trying to encourage tech startups to accommodate the current economic downturn by continuing to innovate, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). They say they’ve seen startups that have been innovating even amid the worse economy, as there’s been demands fearing that underinvestment in tech...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Darden, General Mills Results Show Two Sides of Food Inflation

Call it a tale of two business models — of ways of grappling with food inflation and grappling with the challenges of protecting margins. Call it a tale of wholesale vs. direct to consumer (D2C). And one earnings report just announced and one earnings report yet to come —...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Japan's Rakuten Picks Goldman to Run Potential Banking IPO

Japan's Rakuten Group has tapped Goldman Sachs and Daiwa Securities to oversee an initial public offering (IPO) for its banking unit. That's according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) report by Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter. The sources say Rakuten — whose businesses include eCommerce, messaging, food delivery...
BUSINESS
pymnts

KeyBank Partners with Oracle to Digitize Consumer Lending Process

KeyBank can now service loans in real-time, including application, payments and collections, after partnering with Oracle to update and digitize its non-real estate consumer lending process. Using Oracle Banking Originations, KeyBank is also able to help eliminate delays and improve customer service, according to a press release on Wednesday (Sept....
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance

Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

