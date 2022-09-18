Read full article on original website
Easy no-bake peanut butter protein bites are the perfect back-to-school or work snack
These easy, no-bake peanut butter protein balls are a great recipe to make ahead for lunches and snacks.
Classic Spinach Quiche Recipe
There is no brunch dish more classic than a spinach quiche. This one comes together in a flash due to the secret ingredient: a prepared refrigerated pie crust. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave loves including a premade crust because, as she puts it, "it makes the recipe so much easier!" We love looking for simple shortcuts in the kitchen to help us prepare impressive recipes without spending endless time and effort.
Delicious Keto Chocolate Bread: Recipes Worth Cooking
This delicious Keto Chocolate Bread Recipe is a low-carb dessert made with coconut and almond flour, that is surprisingly healthy!. This recipe requires 10 minutes of prep time, and 45 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Espresso Chocolate Mousse
This easy espresso chocolate mousse is an ideal breakfast – you have 2 in 1! An espresso coffee and energetic chocolate meal! If you like espresso just like my husband does – this dessert will easily become your favorite sweet treat! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:
Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions
For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
This Texas Roadhouse Butter Recipe Tastes Just Like the Real Thing and Only Has 6 Ingredients
Hold the steak, hold the loaded baked potato and hold the Cactus Blossom. The real reason we go to Texas Roadhouse is for their fresh rolls and creamy whipped Texas Roadhouse butter. Why Texas Roadhouse only serves four dinner rolls with their famous cinnamon honey butter is beyond us. It...
Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough
Full of chocolate and cookies, this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough is super easy, is quick to make and is absolutely irresistible!. If you grew up as a kid trying to grab bites of cookie dough when your mom was making cookies, then you are absolutely like me! Trust me when I say you will not be able to resist this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough. No lie, I could eat this with a shovel! Ha! I'm a huge sucker for chocolate and when you add in Oreos, it just really puts it over the top. If you want a safe and delicious way to eat cookie dough, then you need to make this Edible Chocolate Oreo Cookie Dough recipe!
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Thomasina Miers’ recipe for plum, tarragon and hazelnut muscovado crumble
Plums still abound. We seem to have had a bumper crop this year, and I can’t resist them with their most loyal companion, star anise, a spice that throws an aromatic shawl over their tart fruit flavour. This combination works as beautifully in savoury sauces and ketchups as it does in sweet jams and ice-creams. In this nutty, brown sugar crumble, I draw on the theme, using the aniseed qualities of tarragon alongside the plums: glowing flavours that thrum together with a light crunch.
5 heart-healthy dessert recipes
Eating a heart-healthy diet does not mean a person needs to cut out all sweets and desserts. Substituting ingredients such as butter for heart-healthy alternatives can allow people to include baked goods and treats in their diet. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United...
