techlunchpail.com
Three Things to Watch For Virginia Tech Against West Virginia
The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time in almost 2 decades as Virginia Tech takes on West Virginia looking to take back the trophy. 1. How healthy and productive are Keshawn King and Kaleb Smith?. The biggest question surrounds the health of Keshawn...
techlunchpail.com
Postgame Thoughts on Virginia Tech's 33-10 Loss to West Virginia
There was plenty of excitement for Virginia Tech fans heading into their Thursday night showdown with West Virginia. Tech got off to a strong start, but the game swung over the final 2 minutes of the first half and third quarter with West Virginia blowing it wide open on their way to a comfortable 33-10 victory over the Hokies.
cardinalnews.org
Both Virginia and Virginia Tech face grudge matches
There is a grudge match aspect to the football games facing both Virginia and Virginia Tech this week. Attendees at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday got to hear former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster reflect on a 2003 game in Morgantown, W.Va., where then-No. 3 Tech lost to the Mountaineers 28-7.
techlunchpail.com
In-State ATH Brody Jones Recaps "Incredible" Virginia Tech Visit for BC Game
Virginia Tech has hosted loads of talented recruits over the past couple weekends including 2023 ATH Brody Jones out of Bristol, VA for the BC game with the Hokies impressing Jones on his latest trip to Blacksburg as he shared with us. "It was incredible! The energy was crazy! The...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Hokies release depth chart ahead of Thursday’s battle vs. WVU
It's almost time for another installment in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy as West Virginia heads south to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night. The Hokies released this week's depth chart ahead of Thursday's game, and there are no real surprises. One noticeable difference...
Radford, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Radford, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carroll County High School football team will have a game with Radford High School on September 21, 2022, 14:30:00.
Pearisburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pearisburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Giles High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Franklin News Post
Cavaliers claim fourth consecutive crown
ROANOKE - Lord Botetourt posted one counting score in the 60s, one in the 70s and two in the low 80s Monday to claim its fourth straight Blue Ridge District golf championship at Blue Hills Golf Club. The Cavaliers bested regular-season league titleholder Franklin County by 14 strokes, 309-323. William...
chathamstartribune.com
Local Team Nelson Motorsports ready to chase second ValleyStar Credit Union 300 victory at Martinsville Speedway
Every year, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway is circled on Barry Nelson’s calendar. Widely considered the Daytona 500 of Late Model Stock competition, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 regularly attracts many of the best drivers and teams from around the East Coast, with Nelson having been a part of this crowd since starting his own operation in 2013.
Kirk’s Diner in Hinton closes for good today
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Kirk’s Diner, a staple in the area of Hinton, is closing its doors for good. Kirk’s Restaurant was a beloved restaurant serving the area where the New and Greenbrier rivers meet for years. Today, September 16, 2022 is the last day of operation for the business. Wayne and Kathy Rice have […]
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
Augusta Free Press
Lamination solutions company to build new facility in Roanoke
North American Specialty Laminations LLC will build a 57,000-square-foot production facility in Roanoke County. The company is a leader in North America for differentiated lamination solutions for the building products industry, according to a press release, and will invest $2 million in establishing a mid-Atlantic operation. The Roanoke facility will create 44 jobs at 5185 Benois Road, and serve NASL’s east/southeast customers.
WSLS
William Fleming High School dismisses early after potential threat leads to lockdown
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. William Fleming High School students were released early on Wednesday after the school was put on lockdown due to a potential threat. This was one of two school lockdowns in Roanoke on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Roanoke City Public Schools officials said that WFHS administrators...
Shady Spring Homecoming Parade cancelled
SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Shady Spring Homecoming Parade scheduled to take place on Wednesday will no longer be occurring according to an announcement. A Friday statement from Shady Spring High School indicates that the parade event is to be cancelled following the presentation of a document from the Traffic Engineering Division of the Department of Highways.
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
wfirnews.com
William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school
Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
WSLS
Organizers call first SWVA Pride Fest a success
VINTON, Va. – This year’s SWVA Pride Fest was one for the books. Volunteers said about 3,000 people showed up at the VinPride Festemorial for Pride Fest 2022. At Pride Fest 2022, there were plenty of performers and over 80 vendors – they completely sold out of vendor spaces.
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll to build splash pad for $525,000
Carroll County has agreed to move forward with the construction of a splash pad in the Carroll County Recreation Park for an amount not to exceed $525,000. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to continue with plans to build the splash pad at the approved rate during its monthly meeting Sept. 12. County Administrator Mike Watson began talks by reminding the board it had voted unanimously in a previous meeting to go forward with plans for a splash pad. Since that time, Watson told the board county staff has been doing research and looking at different ways of procurement. He said the process used is very similar to the methods the county uses when purchasing vehicles or fire trucks.
WSLS
Roanoke Italian restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
ROANOKE, Va. – The ABR Roadshow will be making a visit to Roanoke in the near future. On Thursday, America’s Best Restaurants announced that they will soon be featuring Remini’s, a Roanoke Italian restaurant. ABR said they will be visiting Roanoke to film at Remini’s on September...
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
