Queens, NY

NYPD Name Victim of Fatal Woodside Stabbing

The police have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death in Woodside during the early hours Monday morning. Freddy Jimenez, 55, of 71st Street in Woodside, was fatally stabbed in the stomach at around 2:45 a.m. on the corner of 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, according to police.
