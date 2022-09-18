Read full article on original website
NYPD Name Victim of Fatal Woodside Stabbing
The police have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death in Woodside during the early hours Monday morning. Freddy Jimenez, 55, of 71st Street in Woodside, was fatally stabbed in the stomach at around 2:45 a.m. on the corner of 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, according to police.
Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy in Queens
A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a drinking buddy in Queens early Monday.
Insurance nightmare after rental truck smashes 40 cars in Queens
It was an insurance nightmare after a rental truck smashed more than three dozen cars in Queens -- until 7 On Your Side stepped in.
Young Woman’s Life Taken Too Soon in One-Car Crash on Southern State Parkway in Islip
Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on the Southern State Parkway in Suffolk County, New York. Emergency responders were called to the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway near Exit 40 in Islip, New York at approximately 4:30am on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Southern State Parkway Exit 40S...
‘Solitude’: Residents struggling to connect at Queens shelter where woman committed suicide
The woman who committed suicide over the weekend had arrived in New York City from Colombia in May and was staying with her 15-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter at a family shelter in Hollis, Queens, NBC New York 4 reported. Some say they can only access shelter resources through telephone translators or translation apps. Others say they have to go across the street to mingle with others in secret. [ more › ]
R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 – 9:20pm
This is from the R Train, 86th Street Car # 8830 at 9:20 pm tonight. Where are the NYC services for this man who is in dire need of help?. He’s someone brother, cousin & uncle. This was reported to NYCT. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No Comments...
Motorcyclist Rear-Ends Car on LI Expressway and Dies After being Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Islandia Sunday afternoon. H. Reaves was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road at 3:24 p.m.
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
Lawsuit alleges overcharging, racketeering at towing firm that services Staten Island highways
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation that services Staten Island highways alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which...
Suffolk Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting in Holbrook
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot.
Man assaults Long Island dry cleaner employee, puts him in chokehold
A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly beat up an employee at a Long Island cleaners, held a knife to him and put him in a chokehold, police said.
Woman criminally charged for clash with Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead during church live stream
A woman who confronted Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead in the middle of his sermon has been charged, police said Monday. Tarsha Howard is charged with trespassing and disrupting a religious service after the Sunday clash that erupted after Whitehead told her to stop videotaping the service, police said. Howard, 47, was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Monday. Whitehead was also ...
'I'm done': Rikers officers quitting in record numbers
Some officers tell 7 On Your Side Investigates they may have custody of the inmates but they're losing control and now city leaders are debating whether to eliminate a form of discipline used inside the jail.
Early Addition: Top NYPD officer blames 'the media' for making people think the subway is more dangerous than it is
Because subway crime is down, here are your early links: Chris Redd leaving SNL, a chess cheater, and more. [ more › ]
The Horrifying Story Of The Long Island Serial Killer And The Still-Unsolved Mystery Of The Gilgo Beach Murders
Beginning in 2010, investigators uncovered 16 corpses — mostly young women — who had been killed over a period of at least 14 years and discarded across New York’s Gilgo Beach. Authorities believe that they may have been victims of the mysterious Long Island Serial Killer. Beginning...
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
Police Raid Two Bike Shops in Ridgewood, Confiscate 14 Motorbikes Being Sold Without VIN Numbers
Two bike shops in Ridgewood have been busted for illegally selling motorcycles without identification numbers. Officers from the 104th Police Precinct on Wednesday raided two stores — H.C. E-Bike Corp, located at 17-02 Gates Ave., and Fly Wing, located at 55-48 Myrtle Ave. — and confiscated more than a dozen motorbikes and scooters.
Several People Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Trumbull Mall: Police
Several people have been arrested after a fight broke out at the Trumbull Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officials said they were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 4 p.m. to investigate a dispute. Responding officers learned that a fight had occurred and several people were arrested as a...
