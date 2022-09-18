MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been sentenced for distribution of meth after a sting operation in the summer of 2021. Jacob Ring will serve seven years in federal prison and five years of probation on charges of distributing more than 50 grams of the drug. Officers arrested him after two undercover informants purchased 50 grams from him in June and July ’21.

