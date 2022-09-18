Read full article on original website
Kronenwetter Village Hall to Remain Closed on Fridays
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Village leaders in Kronenwetter are extending the Friday closure of Village Hall for another few weeks as they continue to deal with staffing issues. Interim Administrator Duane Gau says while the practice isn’t ideal they have found that the move has improved efficiency among staffers....
Road Rage Incident Leads to Charges Against Wausau Man
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 56-year-old Wausau man is accused of pointing a gun at another driver on Highway 29 in what may have been an incident of road rage over windshield washer fluid mist going from one vehicle to another. Todd Pranke is facing charges of second-degree recklessly...
Ring Sentenced for Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man has been sentenced for distribution of meth after a sting operation in the summer of 2021. Jacob Ring will serve seven years in federal prison and five years of probation on charges of distributing more than 50 grams of the drug. Officers arrested him after two undercover informants purchased 50 grams from him in June and July ’21.
Taylor County Woman Sentenced In Child Neglect Death
LUBLIN, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) – A Taylor County woman charged with child neglect after her toddler was hit and killed by a train learned her fate Wednesday. Natasha Bratland was charged with three counts of neglecting a child last year. Her two-year-old son Colton died while running unattended along railroad tracks in Lublin.
